Black Stag Launches Iced Latte Line

NEENAH, Wis.– As the demand for lower sugar beverages grows, Horseshoe Beverage Company, maker of Black Stag premium, craft coffee beverages, is introducing a new ready-to-drink coffee to consumers. New Black Stag Lattes with 40 percent less sugar, planned to hit the shelves nation-wide mid-October, deliver coffee-forward taste in four delicious flavors, with 100 percent bold, craft coffee taste.

Made with premium 100 percent Arabica coffee and quality ingredients, these new Black Stag Lattes are the solution to consumers seeking an authentic, coffee-forward taste with just the right amount of sweetness. Delivering premium coffee flavor without being too sweet, these ready-to-drink iced lattes come in four flavors: Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel, and Original.

Until now, consumers haven’t found the permissible indulgence they crave in today’s ready-to-drink coffee market. Black Stag Lattes with less sugar are made with craft-quality in Wisconsin and offered to customers nation-wide. When presented with a lower sugar latte option, more than 70 percent of those surveyed said they intended to purchase the product and thought the product was unique and different.

“Consumers told us they want a lower sugar latte without sacrificing great taste,” said Pete Sawin, vice president of marketing and general manager of Horseshoe Beverage Co. “We are proud to provide these delicious, craft-quality coffee beverages, made in the heart of America’s Dairyland, to customers throughout the country.”

Consumers will find Black Stag Lattes at grocery stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience, and club stores. The beverages will be sold in 100 percent recyclable glass bottles that come in 13.7 oz. single-serve bottles and 12-pack cases.

Black Stag beverages are artfully crafted with quality ingredients. Boasting a delicious coffee flavor for everyone, Black Stag provides taste, quality, and convenience in a variety of convenient beverage options from cold brew and lattes to espresso, energy, and functional drinks. For more information visit drinkblackstag.com.

New Black Stag Lattes come in four delicious flavors: mocha, vanilla, caramel and original. Photo courtesy Horseshoe Beverage Company.

About Horseshoe Beverage Company

Horseshoe Beverage Company in Neenah, Wisconsin, is a manufacturer of ready-to-drink coffee and shelf-stable beverages. From bean to bottle, we focus on creating quality in our vertically integrated facility. Our team of expert product developers enables us to deliver consistent, high-quality shelf-stable products across most coffee formats. For more information visit horseshoebeverage.com.