Brew Dr. Kombucha to Offer New Watermelon and Island Mango Flavors at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Brew Dr. Kombucha is offering consumers a sip of sunshine with their newest limited-release flavor: Watermelon. The subtle sweetness of watermelon juice combines with delicate sencha green tea to create an approachable fruity flavor that’s deliciously refreshing.

Along a similar sunshine-inspired theme, the brand has launched a new permanent flavor: Island Mango. This flavor is a tropical treat for any time of year featuring mango, passionfruit, and a touch of Peruvian ginger juice brewed with green tea.

“Call us crazy, but we’re not ones to shy away from trying something new, different, or potentially weird. This year we decided to create flavors that could remind us of warm summer days during the cold of winter,” says Matt Thomas, Founder and CEO of Brew Dr. Kombucha. “The results are super tasty, and I expect both Watermelon and Island Mango to be favorites for both first-time kombucha drinkers as well as longtime fans.”

Watermelon and Island Mango kombucha are available in 14 oz. bottles nationwide. Come sample the flavors at Brew Dr.’s booth #N1817 in the north hall at Expo West!