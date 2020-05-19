Brew Dr. Releases Rainbow-Wrapped Kombucha in Support of The Trevor Project

PORTLAND, Ore.– In celebration of Pride month, Brew Dr. Kombucha is releasing limited-edition rainbow-wrapped bottles and cans of their popular Love kombucha nationwide.

For the second year in a row, the company is partnering with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest organization providing suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning) young people. The eye-catching rainbow wrap has The Trevor Project’s lifeline number printed on it, and consumers will find these bottles nationwide starting late in May and continuing through all of June.

In addition to spreading awareness through the vibrant packaging, Brew Dr. Kombucha is making a donation to help Trevor serve 120,000 LGBTQ young people this year with free and confidential crisis counseling.

Brew Dr. Founder and CEO, Matt Thomas, shared his excitement to support The Trevor Project in this way, saying:

“After partnering with The Trevor Project last year, we knew we wanted to continue the relationship. Their organization does such a great job of providing critical support to LGBTQ youth, and we’re grateful for the chance to support this cause financially and to help spread awareness.”

As far as flavor goes, Love kombucha is a refreshingly bright botanical brew in which aromatic jasmine green tea joins rose, lavender, and chamomile. The name of this fan-favorite made it the perfect flavor for Brew Dr.’s #LoveWins project this Pride.

Be on the lookout for #LoveWins kombucha near you starting at the end of May, and search for it at brewdrkombucha.com/buy-kombucha.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha stands apart as a kombucha company steeped in tea heritage. In 2006, Matt Thomas started Brew Dr. Tea Company (formerly named Townshend’s Tea) which offers organic loose-leaf tea of the highest quality in a casual teahouse setting. In 2008, he began brewing organic kombucha in the teahouse kitchens, giving it the name Brew Dr. Kombucha. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from their custom tea blends, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste.

Brew Dr.’s mission is to help people discover how good tea and kombucha can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation.

For More Information

brewdrkombucha.com/uncategorized/were-releasing-rainbow-wrapped-kombucha-in-support-of-the-trevor-project-for-pride/