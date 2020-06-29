Bruce Cost Ginger Ale Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Limited Edition Throwback Giveaway Campaign

BROOKLYN, N.Y.– Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, a craft soda brand known for its unfiltered ginger ale, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a Limited Edition Throwback giveaway campaign featuring its original branding and flavor offerings.

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale first launched its artisanal and revolutionary take on real, unfiltered ginger ale in 2010 with 3 SKUs: Original, Pomegranate with Hibiscus, and Jasmine Tea. Since their launch, the brand has not only expanded its flavor offerings to include Blood Orange Meyer Lemon, Passion Fruit with Turmeric, and 66 sweetened with Monk Fruit, but has also broadened sales to include all 50 States and 18 countries around the world.

To commemorate a decade of unfiltered ginger and bold flavors, Bruce Cost Ginger Ale is hosting their #Happy10thBCGA giveaway for their nationwide community of ginger enthusiasts and craft soda fans. From 7/1/2020 to 7/10/2020, folks are invited to share images representing their passion for Bruce Cost Ginger Ale with hashtag #Happy10thBCGA to be entered for a chance to win a case (12 bottles) of Limited Edition Throwback Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, including their name custom printed on the label.

Visit their website brueccostgingerale.com/happy10thbcga for full terms and conditions.

About Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, part of Brooklyn Food and Beverage is the proud descendant of the first soft drink; our ginger ale is delicious, sparkling and rich with whole ginger which has long been enjoyed for its digestive comfort. Unique among ginger ales, it’s made with only fresh ginger and pure cane sugar & all our flavors start with this deliciously simple formula. Unfiltered, with tiny ginger particles, and shaken slightly before pouring, it has the adult “mouth feel” of a beer or wine. It even provides iron, calcium and a little vitamin A and C. Bruce Cost Ginger Ale is made in Brooklyn with the finest ingredients, for beverage enthusiasts who love the crisp bite of ginger.

Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @BKLYNFNB or visit www.brucecostgingerale.com/ to stay connected.

About Brooklyn Food & Beverage

Brooklyn Food & Beverage is a Bushwick, Brooklyn-based manufacturer and distributor, bringing you world-class, craft beverages. Our mission is to source ingredients from their top growing regions, sharing our craft products made with all-natural ingredients you can trust.

The current Brooklyn Food & Beverage portfolio includes Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, Brooklyn Crafted, and Moshi Sparkling Yuzu, offering consumers a wide variety of craft beverages enjoyed perfectly on their own or mixed in cocktails.

For More Information

www.brucecostgingerale.com/happy10thbcga