BUBBL’R Expands Distribution to South Central U.S.

MADISON, Wis. – BUBBL’R Antioxidant Sparkling Water has been a game-changer in the sparkling water category, paving the way to create and dominate an “enhanced antioxidant sparkling water” category. Following its exciting launch in 2017, BUBBL’R continues to grow and is on the radar of national accounts as the brand is building market share at an exponential pace.

In the end of March 2020, BUBBL’R will begin expanding its predominantly upper Midwest distribution network to South Central states. PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) Central Division was attracted to the success and growth of BUBBL’R and will begin distributing it throughout its network stretching from Minnesota to Texas.

With the expanded distribution, BUBBL’R has established a foothold in C&G with both independent and national players such as Circle K and Kwik Trip. In a channel that has had difficulty capturing the growth of the sparkling water category, BUBBL’R has achieved volume on pace with CSD’s in the cold vault. BUBBL’R’s flavor and functional benefits help set it apart from traditional sparkling water.

“BUBBL’R has become a favorite drink of consumers because of its great flavor combined with antioxidants and no guilt,” said Tyler Hartmann, Director of Marketing and Brand Development for BUBBL’R. “We are ecstatic to partner with Pepsi’s Central Division as their organization is first class and their network will provide significant opportunities to expand the distribution of BUBBL’R throughout the Heartland and Southern US.”

“BUBBL’R has been on our radar for most of 2019 as we have seen the Brand’s success in the market and share reads,” said Scott Henzi, Senior Vice President of Commercial for the Central Division of PBNA. “The fact that the Brand is owned by our franchise bottling partners made it the perfect opportunity to enhance our water portfolio, adding an incremental player to our already great water offerings.”

About BUBBL’R

BUBBL’R first launched in 2017 as a sub-brand of Klarbrunn, a Wisconsin company owned by thirty-seven families that represent independently owned Pepsi bottlers. BUBBL’R is an antioxidant sparkling water with zero grams of sugar that boosts, energizes and restores balance. It has natural flavors and colors, with no artificial sweeteners and naturally sourced caffeine from guarana. BUBBL’R is sweeter than sparkling water which makes it a uniquely satisfying, healthy beverage option.

Klarbrunn is owned and manufactured by WIS-PAK, Inc. with the Brand’s corporate office located in Madison, Wisconsin.