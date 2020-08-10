¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water Expands Distribution with New Retailers and Distributors

NAPA, Calif.– ¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water, a new line of plant-based functional waters powered by Nopal cactus leaf juice, is now available at H.E.B., a leading supermarket chain in Texas and Northeast Mexico, and will soon be available at Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. ¡CACTUS! has also been accepted by UNFI and KeHE, the nation’s largest natural food distributors. The brand continues to sell briskly on Amazon.

Ironically, these gains were made during the pandemic period. “Just as we were launching ¡CACTUS!, had reached agreements with two independent distributors in New York and had scheduled presentations to important supermarket buyers – everything stopped,” said Sarita Lopez, ¡CACTUS! founder and CEO. “My first thought was ‘Well, that’s it. It might be over.’ Yet I knew I had a good product; one that tastes good and delivers Vitamin C. And I knew I had reliable sales management and production capabilities. I convinced myself to stay with it, and while we have many more miles to go I’m proud of what we’ve achieved during this very challenging time.”

The ¡CACTUS! brand grew directly out of Lopez’s personal experience. An organic farmer in Napa, California, Lopez observed health conscious farmer’s market shoppers enthusiastically buying and juicing cactus paddles (leaves) grown on her family’s organic farm. In an “aha!” moment, she decided to create an organic cactus water powered by cactus leaf juice. In late 2017 she launched “Green-Go” organic cactus water, since reformulated, rebranded and repackaged as ¡CACTUS!, launched in early 2020.

In quantitative consumer research conducted by a leading independent firm among a nationally projectable sample of beverage consumers, purchase likelihood for new brand ¡CACTUS! was at or near levels for several established plant-based water brands supported by millions in marketing dollars over many years. “The fact that ¡CACTUS!, without much awareness or familiarity yet, could appeal at such high levels makes me think we have something special. It inspires me to press on,” said Lopez.

About ¡CACTUS!

¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water is a plant-based functional water powered by organic Nopal cactus leaf (paddle) juice. It delivers over 100% DV of antioxidant Vitamin C and contains additional antioxidants, electrolytes and amino acids that promote muscle recovery and combat free radicals and oxidative stress. ¡CACTUS! also contains a unique hydrocolloid that promotes hydration by boosting absorption and retention in the body. Low calorie and with only 5g sugar (agave), ¡CACTUS! is available in organic Papaya, Lime and Watermelon flavors, in recyclable 12 oz./355 ml aluminum slim cans. ¡CACTUS! is certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) and is a minority owned business. www.deserthydrator.com.

For More Information:

https://deserthydrator.com/