Calypso Launches Calypso Light

MILWAUKEE, Wis.– Calypso, originator of the flavored lemonade category, has announced the launch of its new line of light lemonades, Calypso Light, in four fan-favorite flavors: Original Lemonade, Ocean Blue Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Southern Peach Lemonade. Each beverage in this mouthwatering line is bursting with flavor and contains zero grams of sugar and only five calories per 16 fl. oz. bottle.

“We’re passionate about our island-inspired drinks, and we love watching our community unwind, relax and experience a mini ‘vacation in a bottle,’” said David Klavsons, chief executive officer of King Juice Company, Inc. “Launching just in time for summer, the light line is perfect for sugar and carb conscious consumers; we created these drinks to help more people enjoy all the delicious flavors Calypso is known for, regardless of their diets or health needs.”

Each Calypso Light flavor is inspired by the taste of the islands and made with a focus on quality by using real lemon fruit bits and natural flavors. Additional flavor details include:

Original Lemonade – The classic! Not too sweet and not too sour, this is the lemonade of good times on the beach or poolside with your friends. It’s liquid memories in a bottle.

Ocean Blue Lemonade – You’re transported to the islands with just one sip of this Ocean Blue Lemonade. A tidal wave of unique flavors that you can hear with your taste buds. And it’s loud!

Strawberry Lemonade – Strawberries and lemons are made for each other. One’s sweet and one’s sour. They go together like yin and yang. It’s tropical perfection.

Southern Peach Lemonade – The further south you go, the sweeter the peaches get. Keep going straight down to the islands and relax with this delicious flavor.

Calypso Light Lemonades retail for a national average of $1.79 per bottle and will be on-shelf at Kroger in mid-April, with additional retailers to follow in 2020. Calypso’s core line is available at retailers nationwide including Kroger, Albertson’s/Safeway, Wawa and 7-Eleven.

About Calypso

The original, and now famous, Calypso Lemonade recipe was created in 1985 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by the King Juice Company Inc. The idea was simple – make an authentic, delicious lemonade. Through the years, Calypso Lemonade has grown in popularity. Today, Calypso offers more than a dozen lemonade, limeade, and tea and lemonade combinations – all based on the Original Lemonade recipe. Each Calypso flavor is made with a focus on quality, using real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, and natural flavors. All Calypso Light offerings contain zero grams of sugar and only five calories per bottle. To learn more about Calypso’s full portfolio of Lemonades, Limeades and Tea and Lemonades, please visit drinkcalypso.com, or follow Calypso on Instagram (@DrinkCalypso), Facebook (@CalypsoLemonades) and Twitter (@DrinkCalypso).

