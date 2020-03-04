Celsius Holdings Announces National Launch with Walmart at More Than 1,500 Locations

BOCA RATON, Fla.–Celsius Holdings Inc. maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS, has announced a nationwide product launch with the largest retailer in the United States at more than 1,500 store locations. Additionally, the Company announced further expansion with the 2nd largest mass market retailer in the US, which brings CELSIUS® into more than 1,300 stores with expanded flavor offerings across all existing locations.

“All the logistics processes are underway to launch CELSIUS® products with a new mass market partner at more than 1,500 locations across the country beginning in the first quarter of 2020,” commented John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc. “Demand for the CELSIUS portfolio remains robust. SPINS based brand performance in the (MULO) channel for shelf stable functional beverages during the 52 weeks ending 12/29/19, demonstrates tremendous momentum in this mass market channel with over 110% growth for the CELSIUS® brand in the past year. With this growth, we are seizing a number of opportunities to further increase distribution with new partners and continue to strengthen existing relationships to capture additional market share and meet the increasing demand for our portfolio.”

Retail Channel

Celsius has received authorization to launch two SKUs with Walmart, the largest nationwide retailer in the U.S. The Company’s Orange and Kiwi Guava flavored functional beverages will be available at more than 1,500 Walmart stores beginning in the first quarter of 2020.

In addition to securing placements with Walmart, the Company continues to expand its relationships with existing retail partners. At Target, the Company has expanded its offerings to include one of its newest flavors, Grapefruit Melon Green Tea, launching at more than 1,300 locations nationwide in the first quarter of 2020. With this addition, Target expands its offering of CELSIUS® to five flavors.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

