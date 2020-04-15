CELSIUS Launches Virtual Workout Program “SWEAT WITH CELSIUS,” Announces Partnership with Barry’s

BOCA RATON, Fla.— Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS, and a brand committed to aiding in consumers living fit, announced the launch of “SWEAT WITH CELSIUS,” a virtual workout platform that is live streamed on the brand’s Instagram account. With the brands clinically-proven health benefits and award winning flavor portfolio, CELSIUS energy drinks are the ideal way to fuel at-home workouts.

“With gyms and fitness studios shut down across the county, the fitness community is experiencing extreme hardships. From business owners and instructors, to gym goers and fitness enthusiasts, everyone has had to adapt. We wanted to create a way to help everyone stay connected through fitness and health, and “SWEAT WITH CELSIUS” is our way to help facilitate that,” says John Fieldly, CEO of CELSIUS.

”SWEAT WITH CELSIUS” consists of three weekly workouts hosted by well-known fitness trainers located throughout the country and takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12PM EST/9AM PST. Each day they will offer a different type of workout and target a different muscle group. The workouts will stream live on CELSIUS’s Instagram page, @celsiusofficial, and are designed to offer followers from around the world a chance to try new workouts, release stress and maintain a sense of normalcy in an uncertain time. The workouts require minimal to no equipment and can be modified for all fitness levels.

Additionally, CELSIUS has also introduced a #SWEATWITHCELSIUS giveaway challenge. The challenge takes place via the @celsiusofficial Instagram handle. Consumers who post photos of how they incorporate CELSIUS into their home workouts and use the hashtag #SWEATWITHCELSIUS will be entered to win a CELSIUS LIVE FIT KIT, which includes at-home workout essentials such as a yoga mat, water bottle, resistance band, booty band, CELSIUS On-The-Go powder packets and a case of CELSIUS Originals.

To further engage with consumers, CELSIUS has partnered nationally with Barry’s and their “AT HOME LIVE Instagram Series” where CELSIUS will be profiled as the official energy drink powering Barry’s At Home Streaming Workouts. CELSIUS will have product prominently featured on Barry’s Live Stream Instagram accounts and in placements on various photos and blog posts. Their partnership with Barry’s, a leader in the fitness space, will deepen their positioning as a premier partner in helping communities come together and continue to Live Fit even outside of the gym.

CELSUIS® is currently available on Amazon.com and other select fine retailers in the Grocery, Convenience, Fitness, Vending, and Club channels of trade.

For more information about CELSIUS®, visit celsius.com.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has four beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The four lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, visit CELSIUS® at celsius.com or Celsius Holdings, Inc., at celsiusholdingsinc.com.

For More Information

celsius.com