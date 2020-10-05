Cloud Water Brands Launches Cloud Water + Line

NEW YORK— A trailblazer in the better-for-you wellness category has announced the release of their highly anticipated Cloud Water + line, which offers consumers key immune-boosting ingredients to support immune health in a great tasting sparkling beverage. This new line is formulated with 100% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin D & Zinc to deliver proven immune-boosting benefits.

“As consumers become more educated about immunity, they recognize that what they eat and drink can help protect their body and support their immune systems. These times have given us an opportunity for us to think about what consumers are looking for, and how we can help deliver that. As a brand, we have been committed to innovating evidence-based functional products that support consumer’s minds and their bodies, and we are now well-positioned for a national presence through the partnerships we have formed.” according to Marc Siden, CEO of Cloud Water Brands

The great-tasting flavors that consumers know and love from Cloud Water’s Sparkling Hemp line are currently available in this new Cloud Water + immunity line: Blood Orange & Coconut, Grapefruit & Mint & Basil, and Blackberry & Lemon & Rosemary. As with Cloud Water’s original line, the + line is sweetened with organic wildflower honey with only 40 calories per 12oz can, and is Kosher, Gluten-Free, and non-GMO. Retail presence launched this week, and direct-to-consumer sales will be launching mid-October on the brand’s website.

Cloud Water Brands is focused on innovating functional beverages that empower people to take health into their own hands by providing science based, delicious, natural products that support physical and mental wellness.

Cloud Water’s original Hemp infused product line was launched in 2018 with 25mg of premium hemp extract. The brand is available at retailers such as Erewhon Markets in Los Angeles, King Kullen Supermarkets in New York, and Citarella Gourmet Markets in New York. Cloud Water is also available direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesale on-line. Distribution partners include New York City’s Big Geyser, Los Angeles based LA Distribution, and KeHE’s Elevate Program, which selects new brands to accelerate.

