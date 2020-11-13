Cruise Beverage Launches Rebranded Packaging

Cruise Beverages is on a mission to create the purest, most flavorful, nitro-infused CBD drinks in the world. And they’re doing it with craft, quality and creativity from their all-natural ingredients to their fun flavors and their proprietary manufacturing process.

The team at Studio One Eleven helped the Cruise B Happy brand tell their story of free-spirited enjoyment with updated branding, expressive flavor names and unique packaging graphics. Uplifting illustrations speak to the brand’s sense of freedom and relaxation, and the hand-drawn style reflects the craftsmanship of the product itself. A white background with flavorful pops of color feels clean and fresh, while tiny bubble imagery communicates delightful effervescence. The final design breaks free from convention.

For More Information:

https://drinkcruise.com