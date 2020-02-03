Day One Sparkling CBD Water Announces Three New Executive Hires

LOS ANGELES– Day One – the all-natural, zero calorie sparkling CBD water – hired three new executives to lead the brand in marketing and sales initiatives for 2020. Christian Patiño will join the team as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Joel Jay as Director of Distribution, and Blake Nyman as Head of Brand.

Christian Patiño brings over 17 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry to Day One. As a seasoned business leader, his background lies primarily in brand management, marketing, and general management having previously worked with multinational corporations including Red Bull, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble. During his tenure at these companies, Patiño was able to transform multiple brands and increase their revenue behind his leadership skills.

“The CBD industry is growing at a rapid pace, with consumers demanding more in terms of quality from manufacturers,” said Patiño. “Since launching in the US less than a year ago, Day One has achieved incredible growth. Commitment to quality, coupled with a strong leadership team, will continue to allow the brand to stay ahead of this everchanging category.”

Previously a Senior Sales Manager and National Account Manager with Red Bull North America, and a Key Account Manager with The Coca-Cola Company, Joel Jay boasts over 12 years of experience in the beverage industry. Jay’s expertise lies in market development, broker management, distributor management, key account management and has a proven track record of developing and implementing successful sales strategies. “I am eager to work with the Day One team and take the brand, which has already been met with great success, to the next level,” said Jay.

Blake Nyman has over eight years of experience building brands in the beverage, health and wellness space. He most recently applied his expertise to CORE Nutrition, where he lead the sponsorship and experiential program for the brand. Nyman has also spent time with brands such as Alo Yoga, Generosity Water and Red Bull, spearheading various brand, marketing and strategic initiatives. “I foresee substantial opportunity for brand growth throughout 2020,” said Nyman. “The brand’s seasoned team and high-quality product will yield great results this year and beyond.”

About Day One

Day One is a sparkling water with CBD that can help balance and renew your body and mind. It’s a simple and effective formula with zero calories, zero carbs, real fruit juice, no added sweeteners and 20mg of Broad Spectrum CBD. Start fresh every day. One day or Day One? You decide. For more information, visit https://www.drinkdayone.com/ or follow them on Instagram.

