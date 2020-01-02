Elevator Talk: Angry Seltzer Delivers Character and Carbonation

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Howard Weiss is the co-founder of Angry Seltzer, a highly carbonated craft seltzer brand that’s personifying its flavors and bringing a bit of character and fun to its line of beverages. The startup launched in Miami several months ago and aims to serve families and kids that are seeking a quality seltzer product with personality. Weiss is open to working with a strategic partner that can help them execute a distribution strategy and avoid mistakes as they grow.

