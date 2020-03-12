Elevator Talk Livestream Round 2: Humm Kombucha, Malk Organics, Harmless Harvest

We’re back for another 90 minute livestream today, March 12th. The second round of 30 food and beverage brands includes Humm Kombucha, HIPPEAS, Malk Organics, Belgian Boys, Harmless Harvest and Wildbrine. Watch their founders and CEOs jump into the livestream and provide a brief recap of recent Expo West news and updates.

Retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands can tune into the live feed from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET on the BevNET and NOSH as well as on the BevNET LinkedIn and NOSH LinkedIn pages. For those that are busy and can’t make the live show, the full recording will be hosted on this page.

With more people to see and more news to share, we’re hosting two more Elevator Talk livestreams next week on Tuesday March 17th and Thursday March 19th. Founders and CEOs of food or beverage brands of all sizes are invited to join our team via live video to talk about their news for a few minutes. It is free to participate and interviews will be conducted remotely. Apply for a future Elevator Talk Livestream.

About Elevator Talk

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Founders of food and beverage startups are invited to apply for the video interview series.