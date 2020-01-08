Elevator Talk: Quivr Fuels Health Conscious Consumers with Sweetener-Free Nitro Coffee and Tea

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Ash Crawford is the co-founder of Quivr, a nitro coffee and tea brand that aims to fuel health conscious and active consumers with plant-based energy. The company sources whole leaf teas from around the world and fresh locally roasted coffee beans to power its lineup, keeping it simple without any added sugar or sweeteners. Quivr is available in about 60 retail locations in New England, as well as direct-to-consumer, and recently launched on Amazon. Crawford is open to working with a partner that can offer strategic guidance as they set their sights on growth.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>