Emerald Coast Launches 100% Aluminum Bottles

PENSACOLA, Fla.— MSP, Inc., a women-owned bottled water manufacture/supplier, announces the introduction of Emerald Coast Ultra Pure Water in 100% Aluminum 16.9 oz. bottles to compliment their 16.9 oz. BPA free water bottles already in the marketplace.

“We know consumers are looking for alternatives when it comes to cutting back on drinking water from plastic bottles. We are meeting that demand in 2020 and beyond on a local, regional and national level, with our 100% recyclable aluminum bottles of water”, Daniel Rogers says, Vice President of Sales. The bottle keeps water colder for longer, is 100% sustainable, affordable, and makes it easy for those who want to make the shift from single-use plastic bottles.

Yes, drinking an aluminum bottle of water may seem odd, but so was drinking water from a plastic bottle. Now it’s the norm.

About: The bottle size is 16.9 oz./500ml, made with 100% recyclable and reusable aluminum with a protective liner so the water doesn’t taste like aluminum. The lid is a reusable screw top. 72 cases per pallet/24 bottles per case in a recyclable cardboard tray to minimize package waste.