Feel Good Organic Superfoods Launches Superwater

DENVER— Feel Good Organic Superfoods, known for their superfood capsules and smoothie powders, announces the launch of a superfood-enhanced beverage line called Feel Good Organic Superwater. Lightly flavored, crisp and refreshing, Superwater gives you the nutritional benefits from fruits and veggies and is an excellent source of Vitamin C.

The Feel Good Organic Superwater is available in four unique flavors: Blue Raspberry, Orange Mango, Piña Colada and Watermelon. Each flavor is fortified with 27 organic superfoods and is free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives. The beverages also have no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners.

“Our new Superwater is a hybrid of vitamin-enhanced waters, flavored waters and juice smoothies,” CEO Sebastien Hebbelinck said. “There is nothing else like it on the market and we saw a need to fill that void. Flavored waters have little health benefits and juices contain a tremendous amount of sugar. Feel Good Organic Superwater drinks like water but is packed like juice.”

Feel Good Organic Superwater is currently available in packs of four and 12 at select retailers nationwide. They can also be purchased online at feelgoodsuperfoods.com.

About Feel Good Organic Superfoods

Feel Good Organic Superfoods is based in Denver, CO and produces some of the most innovative superfood supplement products in the marketplace. Its parent company, the APAX Group, has been designing unique wellness products for over 25 years. For more information on the company, please visit feelgoodsuperfoods.com or follow them on social media @feelgoodsuperfoods.

Retailers can contact Mike Frink at mfrink@apaxbd.com for wholesale pricing.

For More Information:

https://feelgoodsuperfoods.com/