G FUEL and “Best in Gaming” NoisyButters to Launch Star Fruit Flavor On July 15

NEW YORK— G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports, announced its first-ever female-inspired flavor, called “Star Fruit,” will be available for sale at gfuel.com on July 15th. G FUEL developed the new flavor in partnership with top-caliber gamer and the 12th annual Shorty Awards “Best in Gaming” winner, Hannah Bryan, also known as NoisyButters and Butters.

25-year-old Butters hails from Georgia and has been gaming since before she could walk. She has built a devout following of over 1.2 million social media followers and has racked up over 57 million views on YouTube. Whether she’s gaming, streaming, building PCs, giving her fans a tour of her gaming setup, or spending time with her family, Hannah lives by and promotes positivity and happiness, an integral part of her personal brand.

G FUEL Star Fruit is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. G FUEL Star Fruit will be available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving Star Fruit tub and one 16 oz shaker cup, at gfuel.com on July 15th. Sign up to get early access to G FUEL Star Fruit at gfuel.com/pages/butters-star-fruit.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Butters over the past four years. Her dynamic, optimistic, and shining personality is inspirational and mirrors the essence of our brand,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. “Butters is a role model to so many gamers and content creators. She’s a true all-star, and we’re incredibly grateful to expand our partnership and launch her own G FUEL flavor together. She picked a fantastic flavor, people are going to love it!”

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 190,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 400 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of NoisyButters, FaZe Clan, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, NICKMERCS, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER, WWE, and Chattanooga Bakery, Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

For More Information

gfuel.com/pages/butters-star-fruit