Gallery: Product Reveals and Rebrands

Expo West is known as the launch pad for new products, new strategies, new flavors and new brands. Despite its postponement, BevNET will continue to report on those new items scheduled for release around the show that may soon be entering the industry arena. In this gallery, we highlight some of the notable new products, line extensions and rebrands from companies that were scheduled to exhibit at this year’s show, including Harmless Harvest’s first venture into flavored coconut water, a new look and bottle for KeVita, new shots from More Labs and So Good So You and plant-based milk innovation from Elmhurst and Mamma Chia.

Better Booch Better Booch The latest release from Los Angeles-based Better Booch is rolling out to stores this month: Hibiscus Healer, made with hibiscus flower and white tea. The organic kombucha is available in 16 oz. cans (as well as 5 gallon kegs) for a suggested retail price of $2.99 each, or $47.99 for a 12-pack on Amazon.

Brew Dr. Kombucha Brew Dr. Kombucha Brew Dr. Kombucha is launching no less than five new flavors this spring, starting with a pair of bright new fruit flavors — Island Mango and Watermelon — in 14 oz. glass bottles. The brand is also introducing a trio of ginger flavors with varying levels of spice, from mild (Wildberry Ginger) to medium (Ginger Lemon) to strong (Ginger Turmeric).

Blossom Botanical Water Blossom Botanical Water Botanical-infused water brand Blossom is set to roll out a brand new logo and packaging design across all five of its flavors this spring. The product, which contains probiotics and 20 calories per bottle, is available in Mango Hibiscus, Pomegranate Geranium, Lemon Rose, Grapefruit Lilac and Plum Jasmine.

Mamma Chia Mamma Chia Moving into the fast-growing non-dairy milk segment for the first time, Mamma Chia is now rolling out a pair of unsweetened chai milks in original and vanilla flavors in 28 oz. bottles. Each contains 60-70 calories per serving and no sugar, as well as providing 800 mg of Omega-3 and more calcium than a glass of traditional dairy milk. The line will be available at Sprouts Farmers Markets and other natural retailers starting this month.

CLEAN Cause CLEAN Cause CLEAN Cause is set to release a zero-calorie version of its organic sparkling yerba mate in three flavors: Orange Ginger, Cherry Lime and Berry Mint.

Elmhurst Elmhurst As usual, plant-based dairy brand Elmhurst has a fresh batch of product innovation for this spring. First off is Super Base, a three-SKU line of smoothie bases in 32 oz. cartons, each featuring a different plant-based milk blend and set of functional ingredients. Both Kale and Turmeric Ginger are made with a blend of oat and hemp milks and contain 10 grams of protein per serving, while Cacao also contains 50 mg of natural caffeine. Elmhurst is also launching single-serving oat milk cold brew lattes, made with Bluestone Lane coffee and available in flash brew, matcha, cacao and golden milk flavors.

Enroot Enroot Created with a team of award-winning James Beard chefs and co-founded by actor/producer Brad Pitt, Enroot is a new line of sparkling cold brew teas with a functional bent. The five blends — Reenergize (Mango Turmeric Ginger Guayusa), Revitalize (Raspberry Mint White Peony Tea), Relax (Strawberry Lavender Rosemary Tulsi), Rejuvenate (Peach Hibiscus Jasmine Green Tea) and Revive (Apple Lemon Cayenne Yerba Mate) — are each made using a 20-hour cold brew process and contain 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar per serving.

GOJAI GOJAI California-based GOJAI, a new brand of caffeinated beverages, is introducing its first product this month: GOJAI Organic, a three-SKU line of “gently caffeinated” sparkling waters with zero calories, sugar or preservatives. Available in Orange, Lemon and Grapefruit varieties, each 12 oz sleek can contains 45 mg of natural caffeine from raw green coffee beans. The line is available online and at select retailers for $1.99 per can and $19.99 for a 12-pack.

Harmless Harvest Harmless Harvest Harmless Harvest is unveiling its first-ever expansion of its premium organic coconut water line, featuring a trio of new lightly flavored SKUs in 12 oz bottles: Hint of Watermelon, Hint of Cucumber Mint and Hint of Strawberry Rose.

Humm Kombucha Humm Kombucha Humm’s latest innovation is a potential game-changer for the kombucha category: Humm Zero is a sugar-free kombucha available in four flavors: Peach Tea, Blood Orange, Ginger Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade. The product — which contains 10 calories per 11 oz. can and has a suggested retail price of $2.99 — is made by allowing the base brew to ferment until all sugar has been consumed, then adding plant-based sweeteners, including monk fruit and allulose.

illy Cold Brew illy Cold Brew Italian coffee brand illy is expanding its ready-to-drink offerings with the launch of a new shelf-stable cold brew coffee in 8.45 oz. cans. The product, available in a single flavor called ‘Classico,’ is made with illy’s signature blend of 100% Arabica beans cold brewed for 12 hours. The suggested retail price is $3.49.

JEN Collagen Water JEN Collagen Water The creators of ALO Drink are launching a new line of collagen and aloe vera-infused water called Jèn. Available in three flavors — Blood Orange & Lemon, Apple & Lychee and Peach & Plum — each bottle contains 2500 mg of marine collagen and 60 calories per 15.5 oz. bottle.

KeVita KeVita KeVita is rolling out a new label design across its family of kombucha, sparkling probiotics and apple cider vinegar drinks, as well as a new 40 oz. multi-serve bottle format.

KOS KOS KOS, a maker of plant-based functional foods and powders, is set to debut a new line of functional beverage blends this spring: Sippin’ On Shroomboom (a coffee alternative made with functional mushrooms), Holy Cacao (a mushroom and adaptogen-infused hot chocolate) and A Whole Latte Gold, a gingerbread chai spin on turmeric golden milk.

La Colombe La Colombe While its custom draft latte packaging has been to-date been utilized exclusively for cold brew, coffee roaster and retailer La Colombe is looking to extend the technology into new areas with its latest innovation: Draft Chocolate Milk. The first product to graduate from the company’s “Fresh Ideas” limited-batch innovation hub, the product will be released this month in select retailers and online, as well as in 30 La Colombe cafes nationwide. The suggested retail price is $2.99.

More Labs More Labs While hangover-fighting shot Morning Recovery remains its flagship product, California-based functional beverage maker More Labs is expanding its product range with Liquid Focus. The ready-to-drink 3.4 oz. shot is positioned as an alternative to energy drinks, offering ingredients with cognitive benefits for sustained focus and productivity.

Loveau Loveau LOVEAU is a new British brand that was set to make its U.S. debut at Expo West 2020. Created by the team behind Harry Brompton’s London Ice Tea, LOVEAU is a three-SKU line of zero-calorie fruit-infused sparkling water available in 12 oz. cans in three flavors: Raspberry, Blueberry & Strawberry; Yuzu, Lemon & Lime; and Watermelon.

Lemon Perfect Lemon Perfect Having recently secured a partnership with Big Geyser for DSD coverage in the New York area, Lemon Perfect is releasing a spate of innovation this spring. The company’s core line of organic lemon-infused still water is now shelf-stable and available in new flavors including Blueberry Acai, Dragon Fruit Mango and Peach Raspberry. The brand will also debut a sparkling variety in 12 oz. cans in four flavors: Just Lemon, Coconut Lime, Strawberry Kiwi and Watermelon Cherry.

Naked Naked This spring, Naked will release several innovations across its family or fruit juice and smoothie products. First off are two plant-based protein smoothies, available in Peach Mango and Blueberry Banana. The company is also expanding its reduced sugar Half Naked line with the launch of two almond milk-based SKUs: Mango Almond and Berry Almond. Finally, Naked will also be launching Tropical Guava in its core juice line.

Poppilu Poppilu Having positioned itself as an antioxidant-rich alternative to traditional lemonade, Poppilu is now introducing its first line extension: Poppilu Bold & Tangy Lemonade in pouches. Available in Original Lemon, Blueberry and Peach, the kid-focused line will be available starting in April at Walmart stores and online for a suggested retail price of $3.48 per 8-pack. Each contains just 7 grams of sugar per serving, no added sugar and 100% daily recommended allowance of vitamin C.

Positive Beverage Positive Beverage Los Angeles-based Positive Beverage is launching its newest flavor, Prickly Pear Lemonade, in conjunction with a new philanthropic initiative to help raise breast cancer awareness year round called October 365. The company will make a $20,000 donation to the initiative as well as donate a portion of the proceeds of each Prickly Pear Lemonade sold to support breast cancer research. Like the brand’s existing products, the new flavor is sugar free and contains vitamins, calcium and potassium electrolytes.

Reed's Reed's Famous for its ginger brews, Reed’s is entering a new segment with the launch of a two-SKU line of all-natural “Real Ginger Ale” in 12 oz. cans. According to the company, the new products contain 1,000 times more ginger than other leading competitors.

Rowdy Mermaid Rowdy Mermaid Colorado-based kombucha brewer Rowdy Mermaid has further expanded its range of flavors with the debut of Watermelon Bloom. The caffeine-free SKU, packaged in a 16 oz. can, contains sour citrus notes (from soursop), along with hibiscus and rose.

Runa Runa Low calorie organic natural energy drink maker Runa was set to unveil a total brand overhaul at this year’s Expo West, including a new visual identity across all six SKUs in 12 oz. cans. Along with a new look, Runa’s products will now feature a slightly different naming convention, with Pineapple retitled Pineapple Pick Me Up and Watermelon changed to Watermelon Focus.

So Good So You So Good So You Functional wellness brand So Good So You is introducing Mind Tonics, featuring blends of cold brewed tea and cold pressed juice made with a proprietary cognitive support ingredient. The line is divided into three functions, each with two flavors: Calm (Berry Lemongrass and Tropical White), Focus (Chamomile Peach and Cherry Blossom) and Protect (Hibiscus Pomegranate and Passionfruit Ginger). The products will also be packaged in BtrBtl, a plastic bottle that biodegrades at an accelerated rate in landfills.

Vita Coco Vita Coco Vita Coco is building on last year’s introduction of its Pressed Coconut water sub-line with the launch of three new fruit flavors: Mango, Strawberry Banana and Pineapple.

Waterloo Waterloo Launching at select Target and Kroger locations in April, sparkling water brand Waterloo’s newest fruit flavor is blueberry.

Weller Weller Weller is building on last year’s introduction of its CBD-infused sparkling waters with the debut of a new grapefruit flavor.

MatchaBar MatchaBar Having recently revamped the brand’s design, Hustle by MatchaBar is introducing Sparkling Berry as its newest flavor. The matcha-based energy drink is sweetened with raspberry, blueberry and blackberry juices and contains 4 grams of sugar per 16 oz. can. The new flavor will be available at Sprouts and Publix, as well as on Amazon and MatchaBar’s website.