GIVN Water Now Available at Publix

ATLANTA— GIVN® Water, the nation’s leading socially conscious premium spring water that provides one day of clean water to people in need for every bottle sold, is proud to announce that it is now available at 400+ Publix stores. Bottled in recycled plastic bottles, GIVN® is naturally alkaline and brimming with electrolytes. GIVN Water is now available in Publix stores across Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama. This partnership aligns both brands who cater to the caring, conscious consumer.

The partnership with Publix marks GIVN’s expansion into the grocery channel after a focus on fast casual and specialty QSR chains such as Jamba Juice, Philz Coffee, and B.GOOD. The company strives to make doing good easy and believes that everyday heroes stand up for basic human rights, such as access to clean water. Country music star Michael Ray has been an ongoing supporter and partner of GIVN Water and recently announced GIVN Water’s availability in Publix Nashville, TN stores to his fans over social media.

“We are excited to be working with Publix. Their commitment to continuously adding value to their customers inspires us. Publix strives to provide products that will help their consumers feel seriously good, and that is what GIVN does both physically and emotionally. We are excited to welcome their team and caring customers to the GIVN clean water movement. Most of all, together we will make meaningful and positive impact for people in need,” said John Houseal, co-founder of GIVN.

GIVN® Water is a premium North American spring water that is Seriously Good. It is sourced regionally, packaged responsibly, and every bottle provides one day of clean water for a person in need. GIVN® Water consumers can quench their thirst for more while enjoying some seriously good water.

About GIVN

GIVN® Goods, maker of GIVN® Water, is a Certified B-Corporation® dedicated to turning everyday purchases into meaningful good and has been recognized in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as a Best for the World Honoree. Launched in 2015 with the flagship product GIVN® Water that hit market officially in 2017, GIVN® retailers and consumers have provided over 3 million days of clean water. GIVN® Water is available on Amazon.com and in more than 3,000 retail locations across the United States. Visit www.givnwater.com for more information. GIVN® is a registered trademark of GIVN Goods, Inc. B-Corporation® is a registered trademark of B Lab.