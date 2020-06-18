House of Saka, Inc. Expands Portfolio of Luxury Vinfusions With Saka WHITE

NAPA VALLEY, Calif.— House of Saka, Inc., producers of the award winning Saka PINK, the world’s first alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverage made from a single-vineyard, Napa Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir, announced the much-anticipated expansion of their portfolio of luxury Vinfusions.

Saka WHITE, the world’s first vinfusion made from exclusively Napa Valley-grown Chardonnay, will launch on June 9, 2020 on Ganjarunner.com and Budee.org. Each of House of Saka Vinfusions™ are blended with a proprietary formulation of tasteless, odorless water-soluble THC and CBD derived from California craft cannabis and powered by cutting edge technology. The first and only infused beverages made from Napa Valley appellation and varietal-specific fruit, Saka promises to deliver a truly elevated cannabis experience.

“House of Saka Vinfusions™ have been meticulously crafted by a leadership team with nearly 60 collective years of experience in delivering successful and innovative new products to the wine industry,” Tracey Mason, Co-founder & CEO says. “As a result, the quality, taste and overall look and feel of our Vinfusions™ are designed to reflect our Napa Valley provenance and to please even the most discerning of palates.”

Sue Bachorski, House of Saka CFO/COO stated, “We are particularly excited to see Saka WHITE come to market after the overwhelming response we have had with Saka PINK. Availability is easier than ever for our consumer with our great distribution partners and platforms for ordering in nearly all parts of the state. ”

Distributed by Distro Ave and Beau Canna and available for order through LeafLink, Saka Vinfusions™ are available at top dispensaries across the state as well as available for delivery through houseofsaka.com and on the Eaze, Sava, Garden Society, Ganjarunner & Budee.org.

About House of Saka, Inc

Based in Napa Valley, California, House of Saka creates and manufactures infused luxury products by and for women. Their portfolio includes the Napa Valley-inspired, alcohol-free luxury infused beverages, Saka Vinfusions™, and a pending line of infused beauty and wellness products under the banner House of Saka Beauty. The company boasts an all-female leadership team guided by an all-female advisory board with more than 100 years of collective experience in wine, cannabis and luxury branding. For more information, please visit houseofsaka.com or follow us on social media @InfusedSaka.