Hubble Launches With Whole Foods Market in Los Angeles, Teams with HiTouch Distribution

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.– Hubble, the markets first sparkling cold pressed juice beverage, has partnered with HiTouch Distribution to roll out in select Whole Foods Markets across Los Angeles and Orange County. The initial launch in July included 8 locations but has since expanded to 18 stores with further growth expected.

Hubble (the healthy bubble) delivers all of the freshness and nutrient power of cold pressed juice but with fun and refreshing bubbles. “We are providing an elevated carbonated beverage experience with fresh taste, a clean label and plant driven function that is entirely new to the market,” states Hubble Founder & CEO Dave Burchianti. “Hubble is the first brand in the world to use High Pressure Processing (HPP) on a carbonated beverage, which enables us to deliver on this unique and compelling set of benefits.”

“We are grateful to Whole Foods Local Program for allowing us to launch a new brand in this challenged retail environment and I can’t say enough about the attitude and support of their team members, said Burchianti. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with HiTouch, Southern California’s premiere cold-chain distributor. They are the ultimate pros and are crushing it out of the gate”

“Hubble offers something fresh and differentiated to the premium beverage set. Yet the concept is fairly simple which makes it easier to gain trial, states Czar Daniolco, Founder & COO of HiTouch Distribution. “We believe the brand has significant potential”.

Hubble is available in three sparkling, functional flavors: Watermelon Mint (clean hydration), Ginger Lemon (digestive wellness) and Golden Citrus with turmeric (immunity boost), has a suggested retail price of $4.99 and can be found in the cold case beverage section.

Hubble is a BevNET Live New Beverage Showdown Finalist (2018) and New Hope Network Nexty Award Finalist (2020) in the “Best New Ready to Drink Beverage” category.

