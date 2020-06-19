Instagram’s No Chaser Launches First Beverage Product

ATLANTA– Doing Things Media, the company responsible for some of the most popular brands built on Instagram, is expanding its already-impressive IP further with their first-ever health-conscious energy drink, No Chaser.

Crisply carbonated with a tropical pop, No Chaser is packed with 80mg organic green tea caffeine, 200% B-vitamins, L-Theanine, ginseng and ginger to give you a “wake-me-up” and more. It’s the healthy alternative to your classic energy drink – ready at your side for those big nights and the rough mornings that follow, killer workouts, gaming afternoons, and everything in between. No matter the activity, No Chaser provides more than enough energy for consumers to stay alert, amped, and feeling amazing all day, everyday.

When No Chaser first launched on Instagram in 2016 – with Derek Lucas at the helm – it quickly grew as the go-to destination to watch the funniest moments of one-too-manys and people living life to the fullest. In 2017, Lucas co-founded Doing Things Media with Reid Hailey (aka Shitheadsteve) to continue bringing laughs and sharing good times to audiences through No Chaser and other Instagram accounts responsible for the funniest, most shareable and culturally relevant memes and video content.

“I’ve had to be really conscious of what I eat/drink for the last 6 years due to getting Lyme disease,” says Reid Hailey, co-creator of No Chaser beverage and co-founder and CEO of Doing Things Media. “I was really sick at one point (when I started doing things on the internet) but I’m basically fully recovered. I was on the hunt for a healthy drink that tastes great and gives you a great feeling without the bad ingredients. When I realized there really aren’t any out there, I thought, ‘holy shit, we have a brand called No Chaser and it’s the perfect name of an energy drink that can double as a hangover recovery drink.’ The smooth energy buzz you get from this drink is unlike any other and it tastes incredible, I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

“I created the No Chaser brand in 2016 to showcase people that like to have a little too much fun, go a little too hard,” says Derek Lucas, creator of the brand No Chaser and co-founder of Doing Things Media. “This drink is for those people. Whether you have it before, during or after partying you’re gonna feel better after drinking it. We’re really excited to share it with our audience.”

“If you spend any time on our No Chaser page, you’ll see that it evokes that feeling you get of the epicness to come on a Friday when all your friends get together before a big night out,” adds Max Benator, Doing Things Media advisor and co-creator of the No Chaser beverage. “No Chaser is all about that feeling.”

No Chaser is just one of the many popular brands within the Doing Things Media portfolio, which also includes Shitheadsteve, Middle Class Fancy, Gamers Doing Things,Neat Mom, Neat Dad and Animals Doing Things, among others that make ordinary life relatable, humorous and entertaining while garnering more than 50 million followers on Instagram. Through its IP, DTM fuels consumer products, branded content, video licensing, publishing and original entertainment across digital and linear TV. This includes the company’s fast-growing direct-to-consumer products business, featuring comedic apparel and accessories based on what’s trending.

No Chaser is available for purchase at drinknochaser.com with a clean and simple ordering process — much like the drink. A 12 pack of product is available for one-time orders or for an automatic 10% discount, sign up for a recurring subscription.

Doing Things Media

Doing Things Media (DTM) is responsible for the funniest, most shareable and culturally relevant memes and video content on the Internet. The company is making ordinary life relatable, humorous and entertaining through a portfolio that includes some of the most popular brands built on Instagram, including Shitheadsteve, No Chaser, Middle Class Fancy, Gamers Doing Things, Neat Mom, Neat Dad and Animals Doing Things, among others. Through its IP, DTM fuels consumer products, branded content, video licensing, publishing and original entertainment across digital and linear TV.

The company was co-founded in 2017 by Reid Hailey (Shitheadsteve) and Derek Lucas (No Chaser), who joined forces to bring together like-minded content creators who were developing funny and feel-good content to mainstream and niche audiences. Today, DTM touts more than 20+ unique brands and delivers more than 100 pieces of original and curated content daily to an audience of more than 50 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

DTM works with global brands, publishing and media partners, including ABinBev, T-Mobile, Activision, among others, looking to engage audiences with content at the pulse of cultural relevance. This includes the company’s fast-growing direct-to-consumer products business, featuring comedic apparel and accessories based on what’s trending. The company also offers its partners such as Ellen, Sportscenter and Universal, access to its vast library of 100,000 of the internet’s most viral videos. Doing Things Media brands also extended into traditional media, including television and book deals. Most recently, Doing Things Media announced a TV development deal for it’s show All Gas No Brakes with Abso Lutely productions; a second season of Howie Mandel’s Animal Doing Things on Nat Geo Wild; licensing deal with MTV’s Ridiculousness for it’s fun, viral content; and it’s first publishing deal with, Doggos Doing Things, which is going on sale this summer through Hachette Book Group