Jèn Collagen and Aloe Vera Drinks Now Available at Sprouts Stores Nationwide

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.– Jèn (pronounced zhen) is reaching a new high-water mark with the launch of the company’s new Collagen + Aloe Vera Drinks, now available in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. One of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, the healthy grocer operates over 340 stores in 23 states from coast to coast and will offer Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera bottles.

“We value Sprouts Farmers Market’s commitment to providing healthy beverage products with special attributes such as collagen and aloe vera to meet the growing needs of today’s consumers,” said Henry Chen, CEO of SPI West Port, also known for its popular ALO Drink line of aloe vera infused beverages. “We’re thrilled that Sprouts customers will now have access to our drinks. Our goal is to bring more beauty into consumers’ lives by recognizing that what we consume can help us stay healthy and youthful.”

Available in blood orange & lemon, apple & lychee and peach & plum flavors, Jèn is the first and only healthful beverage to contain both collagen and aloe vera. Collagen and aloe vera work together to help maintain healthy, youthful looking skin. Collagen is a protein found in the body’s cells that helps strengthen skin, muscles and bones, while aloe vera has been shown to increase collagen production.

By infusing water with both collagen and aloe vera, Jèn combines the best of these two popular ingredients. With 2,500 mg of marine collagen tripeptides per bottle, non-GMO, gluten free, fat free, aloin-free and made without artificial flavors, Jèn drinks promote beauty from within to help maintain young looking skin and improve skin quality by amplifying collagen retention.

Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Drinks are available at supermarkets and specialty markets through the United States and online at DrinkJen.com.

About Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Drinks

From the creators of ALO Drink, Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera drinks are a delicious flavored water infused with Collagen + Aloe Vera. Jèn, a playful derivation from the French for young, jeune, marries collagen and aloe vera for a unique, inspired and functional beverage. While collagen promotes beauty from within to help maintain young looking skin, aloe vera promotes goodness from inside out improving skin quality by amplifying collagen retention. Choose from three flavors including Blood Orange & Lemon, Apple & Lychee and Peach & Plum. All flavors are Gluten-Free and Non-GMO.For more information on Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Drinks including where to purchase, visitDrinkJen.com.

About SPI West Port

SPI West Port, which owns and sells the ALO Drink, ALO Snacks,Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Drinks and Woodridge Snacks launched in the U.S. in 1995 with its flagship product line, ALO Drink. Today, ALO Drink is the #1 ready-to-drink aloe vera beverage brand in the U.S. grocery channel, and it can be found in grocery stores, convenience stores, mass retailers, specialty retailers, club stores and food service establishments throughout the country. The company’s different product lines can be found in over 50,000 points of distribution across the U.S., and in over 40 countries around the world. For more information on SPI West Port’s brands, visit AloDrink.com,WoodridgeSnacks.com and DrinkJen.com.