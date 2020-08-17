Joíí Barley Water Announces Launch

CHARLESTON, S.C.– Joíí Barley Water, a new line of functional waters powered by the ancient superfood barley grain, offers a new, refreshing beverage that satisfies cravings for plant-based hydration, while quenching thirst and nourishing the body. Joíí Barley Water beverages are made with organic, non-GMO barley grains and flavored with fresh juices, botanicals, and adaptogens for an extra wellness punch.

Rooted in Ayurvedic medicine, barley water has traditionally been consumed around the world for its various health benefits and natural healing powers. Barley water is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients and is touted to promote digestion, preserve skin elasticity, boost the immune system, and support heart & kidney health. Choosing a beneficial beverage is easy with Joíí’s three delicious flavors, named after their enhanced functionality: DIGESTION (Orange with Ginger, Turmeric, & Rose), ZEN (Lemon with Ginger & Orange Blossom), and DETOX (Lime with Matcha & Liquid Chlorophyll).

“Think of a Sports drink meets Tea, except everything is NATURAL. None of these weird “natural flavors” or any gross preservatives. Our beverages are made with all natural ingredients, providing all natural benefits…oh, and it tastes DELICIOUS, too!”, explains founder, Lauren Kennedy.

Within each 12 ounce bottle, you’ll receive 2 g Fiber + 2 g Protein. And, get this, all with ONLY 7 g Sugar & 60 Calories!

Joíí fills a great need in today’s market for a healthy, non-carbonated, plant-based beverage. It is the only one of its kind in the U.S., and provides health-conscious consumers an alternative to tea, ACV, and kombucha.

In addition to providing functional health benefits, Joíí aims to spread joy to others and raise awareness for mental health issues by donating a portion of their profits to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America.

https://joiibarleywater.com