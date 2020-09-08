KÖE Organic Kombucha Launches in All Southern California 7-Eleven Stores

LOS ANGELES– KÖE Kombucha – the fruit-forward, organic kombucha in a convenient can – will be available at all 7-Eleven stores in Southern California this September. KÖE, which is based in Los Angeles, will introduce their popular Lemon Lime, Strawberry Lemonade, and Mango flavors at 1,300+ locations.

“We’re so excited to bring the fruit-forward, sparkling flavors of KÖE to 7-Eleven stores across Southern California,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for KÖE. “During a time when all consumers have health on their minds, KÖE falls within the perfect intersection of function, value, craveable flavor, and availability, making it absolutely perfect for 7-Eleven’s consumers.”

To kick-off the launch, KÖE has initiated an enticing buy-one-can, get-one-free offer in stores from September 2nd through November 3rd. KÖE aims to give a great deal to those who are trying the brand for the first time and to encourage customers to experience more than one flavor.

In celebration of the new availability at 7-Eleven SoCal, KÖE will also lead a multifaceted social media giveaway beginning on September 3rd, with a Cali-themed prize pack valued at over $600, including local premium swimwear, a beach umbrella, a sun hat, and better-for-you treats. Visit @drinkkoe on Instagram from more information.

Store shelves and fridges will be stocked just ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, when masses of consumers are expected to embark on road trips and drivable vacation excursions. KÖE is ideal for travel, as the 12 oz. cans don’t require refrigeration and easily fit in a cupholder, unlike many other kombucha brands. KÖE is also great for anyone seeking a better-for-you option, as the probiotic power of real kombucha is widely known to help “boost immunity, aid in digestion, increase energy, fight joint inflammation, and detoxify,” as stated by the Journal of Food Microbiology.

KÖE is the only fruit-forward, shelf-stable kombucha packed with probiotics. Without the vinegary taste traditionally unavoidable in kombucha, KÖE contains just 8g of sugar and 35 calories per 12 ounce can. All flavors are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and full of sparkling fruit flavor. For more information, visit https://drinkkoe.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About KÖE Kombucha

KÖE is the only kombucha that’s fruit-forward, USDA Organic and packed with probiotics. It was created for people who want a healthy beverage that’s flavorful and enjoyable. All five KÖE flavors are vegan, gluten-free, certified Kosher and made with black tea, natural fruit flavors, no artificial ingredients, and a touch of 100% organic cane sugar. Each can contains billions of live probiotic cultures and 15mg of caffeine. KÖE Kombucha is currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation. KÖE is part of the Stratus Beverage Group, a diversified LA-based beverage company that excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels.