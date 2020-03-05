Koia Announces New Keto and Core Line Extensions

LOS ANGELES –Koia, the 100% plant-based, naturally craveable, healthy and delicious beverages, launches two new indulgent flavors: Koia Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter and Koia Keto Cookies ‘n Cream. Nourish your body wherever and whenever your mood and cravings desire, with decadent new flavors that reinforce the brand’s mission of delivering easy access to healthy, delicious, convenient, plant-based nutrition.

Koia’s Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter marries the iconic duo of peanut butter and chocolate to offer a healthier alternative to peanut butter cups, with 18 grams of complete plant protein and, 190 calories and only 4 grams of sugar. Chocolate Peanut Butter joins Koia’s Protein line including Vanilla Bean, Cacao Bean, Coconut Almond, Chocolate Banana, Cinnamon Horchata and Cold Brew Coffee. The dream of chocolate for breakfast can now be a guilt-free reality, perfect for any healthy lifestyle.

Koia’s Keto Cookies ‘n Cream offers a new way to satisfy ice-cream or cookie cravings with a keto twist, joining Koia Keto’s existing line of dessert-inspired flavors. With only 5 grams of net carbs, 9 grams C8 MCT oil, and zero added sugar, this plant-based shake is a guilt-free indulgence. Koia’s Keto Cookies n’ Cream is enriched with a coconut milk base and 12 grams of a proprietary complete protein blend. Other Keto flavors include Chocolate Brownie, Cake Batter and Carmel Crème, all featuring low net carbs and zero added sugar.

Both flavors are offered at a $3.99 SRP.

Koia was founded by Maya French, Dustin Baker and Chris Hunter. In 2014, after Maya developed a lactose intolerance and couldn’t find a good plant-based shake available in the market, she and Dustin were determined to create their own. Koia was an overnight sensation, becoming the most productive protein brand in the natural channel in less than 18 months, and continues to be a leader and pioneer in the category.

“More consumers than ever are looking for convenient grab-and-go plant-based nutrition,” said Chris Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Koia. “Koia is committed to helping busy people live healthier lives with high-quality, plant-based beverages that taste delicious, and we’re excited to continue innovating and launching new flavors and line extensions,” said Chris Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Koia.

All Koia products have nine of the essential amino acids for a complete plant-based protein, using a proprietary blend of brown rice, pea and chickpea protein, while being Non-GMO Project verified, free of dairy, soy and gluten. Koia is available at several major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, H-E-B, Fred Meyer, The Fresh Market and online at DrinkKoia.com, Amazon Fresh, Peapod and Jet.

About Koia

Koia = truly delicious, healthy, convenient plant-based beverages that comes ready-to-drink with no mixing or stirring required. We only use high quality ingredients deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day. All Koia flavors are 100-percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia currently offers three lines of beverages to cater to nearly everybody’s nutritional needs: Koia Protein and Koia Keto shakes, and an elevated Koia Coffee line.Koia is currently available at retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, H-E-B, Fred Meyer, The Fresh Market and online at DrinkKoia.com, Amazon Fresh, Peapod and Jet.