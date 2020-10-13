Laird Superfood Adds Chai Instafuel to Instafuel Collection

SISTERS, Ore.– Laird Superfood (NYSE: LSF), creator of assorted plant-based superfood products, is introducing Chai Instafuel to its product lineup so that tea lovers can enjoy a gourmet, plant-based Chai latte at home or on-the-go. Chai Instafuel is Laird Superfood’s newest addition to its popular Instafuel collection that includes Original, Matcha and Unsweetened.

For an added boost of fuel and dairy-free creaminess, the new Chai Instafuel combines Laird Superfood’s Original Superfood Creamer witha warm and savory chai tea blend, which includes premium black and rooibos tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, clove and black pepper.

“Chai has grown in popularity around the world and we wanted to create a plant-based version for tea lovers who are looking for a gourmet chai latte experience at home and may want to cut back on caffeine,” said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. “Like the rest of our Instafuel collection, it’s easy to make the perfect cup – whether at home or on the road. Just add hot water, stir and sip.”

Laird Superfood Chai Instafuel ingredients:

Organic Instant Rooibos Extract – a popular herbal tea in South Africa for generations, it is vibrant in color, has natural sweetness and a slightly nutty flavor for a caffeine-free option, which helps reduce the overall caffeination of Chai Instafuel to just 63 mg per 12 oz cup.

Instant Black Tea – To make this tea, the tea leaves are oxidized longer than oolong, green, and white teas. The oxidation process allows the leaves to turn a rich dark brown to black color that the leaves are known for. This process also deepens the flavor, giving it earthy, nutty, and sometimes smoky notes. This bold and flavorful tea is a favorite around the globe.

Organic Coconut Sugar – A lower-glycemic alternative to traditional cane sugar,

coconut sugar is a palm sugar produced from the sap of the flower bud stem of the coconut palm.

Laird Superfood Organic Chai Spice Blend – A flavorful blend of organic spices including cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, clove and black pepper.

Aquamin™ – A calcified red sea algae, a naturally good source of calcium.

Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil – A source of energy due to the naturally occurring MCTs.

Sea Salt – Sea Salt is minimally processed when compared to table salt. It is made from evaporated seawater, as opposed to table salt, which is generally mined from salt deposits.

Organic Gum Acacia – Derived from the acacia tree and is tapped from the tree and then dried and ground.

Laird Superfood’s Chai Instafuel is available at lairdsuperfood.com and at select retailers for $14.95 for an 8 oz bag.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. Known for its highly popular coffee creamers, hydration products, beverage enhancing supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate and harvest snacks, the Company’s products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world’s most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood’s offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.