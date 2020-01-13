Lakewood Organic Juices Announces New President

MIAMI– Lakewood Organic, the largest family owned and operated organic juice company in the US, is proud to announce Leticia Baca as the Company’s New President. Leticia has 8+ years’ experience working in the financial industry, 9+ years’ experience in the CPG industry and has been Vice President of Supply Chain at Lakewood for 7+ years. She will be responsible for all Lakewood operations, setting standards of performance for employees, implementing best practices, strategic financial growth, and leading the company’s vision, mission and culture, as well as serving on Lakewood Organic’s Board of Directors.

“With 9+ years of CPG experience, and over 7 years at Lakewood, the board felt Leticia was the ideal fit for the culture, future growth and expansion of the Lakewood brand,” said Scott Fuhrman, Chairman and CEO, Lakewood Organic. “Leticia has played a critical role at Lakewood, and with her knowledge, dedication and passion for the brand, we are confident she will lead Lakewood to the next level. Her business insight, determination and ability to understand and react to industry trends and categories will be essential to the company’s future growth.”

Leticia graduated from Florida International University with a master’s degree in supply chain management. She is currently serving as a board member for Clever Fox, a marketing and augmented reality software company. Additionally, Leticia is keynote speaker in supply chain and women in leadership forums. Leticia’s passion is to mentor students, and other members of the community seeking to make career changes, focusing on goal-setting planning, personal growth and behavior modification.

About Lakewood

Since 1935, Lakewood has produced a diverse line of pure organic and premium fruit juice products using the finest ingredients. Today, our business continues to thrive as we fulfill our mission to deliver top quality fruit products that are manufactured under the guidelines of integrity and with respect to our environment, our fellow employees and our customers.

For More Information

linkedin.com/posts/lakewood-organic-juices_president-annoucement-activity-6621543062013304832-hI3C