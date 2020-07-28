Marquis Highlights Blend of Plant-Based Caffeine with New Beverage Can Design

LOS ANGELES— Marquis, a healthy lifestyle brand, is embracing a new growth strategy, highlighting their unique signature blend of organic plant-based caffeine on their beverage can re-design. Already sold in major retailers such as Whole Foods, Target, Bristol Farms, Shaw’s and other store chains, Marquis unveiled last month the new messaging and packaging modifications, driving expansion across the brand’s distribution network, creating more retail opportunities and growing their consumer base nationwide.

Part of the beverage packaging re-design process was removing the descriptor “organic energy” to put more focus instead on the Marquis brand’s unique value proposition: their signature organic plant-based caffeine blend of yerba mate, green coffee and green tea. This supported the company’s growth strategy to transcend the energy category and cross into the fast-growing functional beverage space.

“Our strategy was shaped by the overwhelming responses we were getting from our entire channel—from our distributors and sales team, to our customers and social following,” said Christopher Lai, CEO of Marquis. “They were telling us they loved our beverages, first and foremost, because of our one-of-a-kind plant-based caffeine blend. It is fortified with antioxidants and vitamins, and they appreciated all the nutritional benefits as opposed to drinking a traditional energy drink or cup of coffee. So, we capitalized on their feedback and updated our core messaging and packaging to reflect that.”

Lai, alongside Danny Huang, co-founded Marquis in 2010 and were ahead of their time in creating a beverage for the millennial caffeine community and that could ‘check all the boxes’: USDA Organic, high-quality grade ingredients, zero calories and zero sugars. The fruit-forward sparkling liquid not only tasted great, it offered consumers a balanced lift any time of day, without the typical crash. In the past two years, the Marquis brand has experienced exponential growth with U.S. distribution in 36 states, rapidly acquiring new retail and distribution partners and broadening their consumer base.

“More effectively communicating to consumers how our beverages really differentiate themselves in terms of taste, ingredients and nutrition benefits is helping to accelerate our distribution network and provide us with more opportunities to lead the beverage category,” said Huang, President of Marquis. “In fact, this strategy has already fueled preliminary discussion with new distributors, and we are excited to make those partnership announcements later this year.”

