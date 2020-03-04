MatchaBar Adds Berry Flavor to Hustle Energy Line, Announces Carbon Neutrality Initiative for 2020

NEW YORK– Coming off its January rebrand and introduction of the expanded Hustle Energy line, MatchaBar continues to lead the charge for this growing category. Rounding out its portfolio of no sugar added matcha energy drinks, Hustle is announcing a Berry flavor, marking its second fruit juice-sweetened SKU.

Berry Hustle combines juice from raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, giving the can just 4 grams of natural sugars. Berry will join Peach, which also boasts 4g of sugar from peach juice, and zero sugar Mint and Lemon & Lime Hustle in Sprouts & Publix as well as their online DTC platform and Amazon.

Wrapping up a successful Q1, the celebrity-backed matcha brand’s Hustle Tea and Hustle Energy lines will be available in over 5,000 stores this year including rollouts in Sprouts, Walmart, Publix, and CVS. Hustle’s January rebrand introduced an all-new look & feel and new messaging surrounding positive energy, hustle and the pursuit of happiness.

The MatchaFam recruited Billie Eilish & Diplo in a campaign to announce their new direct to consumer platform and a major social initiative to offset its carbon footprint, “We can’t disrupt the energy drink market and ignore the impact that all consumer packaged goods have on the planet,” says co-founder Graham Fortgang. “We want brands to consider their product’s carbon footprint as a cost of doing business, and we are proud to partner with ‘Chooose Today’ to offset the emissions of every can and bottle sold.”

Hustle, known for its experiential marketing, will take its new flavors on the road to fuel summer events across the country. They plan to take on big energy with stops at SXSW (Austin, Texas) as well as Governors Ball + La Luna music festivals in their hometown of New York. Visit matchabar.co to learn more.

For More Information

matchabar.co