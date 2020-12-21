Mingle Mocktails Adds Three Regions of Whole Foods

Philadelphia, Pa. — Mingle Mocktails has expanded its presence in the Northeast with Whole Foods Market stores throughout the North-Atlantic, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, including Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York down to Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington DC. Laura Taylor, Founder & Chief Mingle Officer of Mingle Mocktails, is thrilled to provide Whole Foods shoppers with a new, refreshing and festive non-alcoholic alternative just in time for home holiday entertaining, New Year’s Resolutions related to diet, and the upcoming Dry January. “I’m excited to partner with Whole Foods because they are a household name for those seeking products with clean quality ingredients, and I respect that they support growing brands like Mingle Mocktails. We ship a high volume of online orders to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and now those online customers can walk into their local Whole Foods and grab a bottle of Mingle!”

You will find Mingle in the mixer aisle but it’s a mocktail first, meaning we specifically crafted this line of RTD mocktails for anyone who is seeking an upscale but approachable alcohol-free alternative. The non-alcoholic segment is growing as consumers either purchase alcohol-free options for their guests or incorporate a premium non-alcoholic mocktail option in their own lifestyle. As we move through the stages of the pandemic some may want or perhaps need to minimize their drinking because alcohol consumption has reached an all-time high. Dry January is the launch pad to assess bad habits and take action to get back to a healthier lifestyle. Mingle is here to soften that blow by inspiring healthier habits, enabling social drinkers to enjoy the cocktail vibe without all the other stuff that comes with alcohol.

Laura’s road to creating Mingle was based on her own desire to feel ‘part of’ the party. She gave up drinking alcohol five years ago and found right away that she felt left out being stuck with boring seltzer, so she launched Mingle Mocktails to fill the void for those who don’t drink but still want to be the life of the party. Mingle’s Mission is to make drinking occasions fun for everyone where Mingle is sold & served wherever alcohol is sold and served, which now includes over 100 Whole Foods Markets on the East Coast. Mingle Mocktails is the go-to-choice for independent spirits who are looking for an option that promises bubbly joy with every sip as a perfect mocktail or mixed for a light cocktail. The bottom line is that everyone can mix and Mingle together as one!

Mingle Mocktails 750ml bottles are $9.99-12.99, available on Amazon, minglemocktails.com, over 3000 retailers such as Whole Foods, Wegmans, Acme Markets, Shaws Markets, Safeway, SPECS, Cost Plus World Markets, Stop & Shop, PA Fine Wine and Spirits Stores, as well as natural and independent grocers like Zupans Markets in Portland, Oregon. Mingle continues to expand with national distribution.

About Mingle Mocktails

Refreshing, light, crisp and delicious. Those are the key attributes Laura Taylor set out to capture in a bottle when she created her line of alcohol-free sparkling mocktails, Mingle Mocktails. Looking to offer an alternative to alcoholic beverages as well as become an easy go-to mixer for effortless cocktail creations, Laura’s RTD portfolio is inspired by the most popular cocktails, including the original Cranberry Cosmo, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Moscow Mule and the Blood Orange Elderflower. Each flavor contains all natural and organic ingredients, is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, Non-GMO and Kosher. Handcrafted with real fruit juices, organic cane sugar and botanical blends, and just 20 calories per serving, Laura crafted Mingle to be delightfully delicious and enable everyone to feel socially connected and part of the occasion!

For More Information:

https://www.minglemocktails.com/