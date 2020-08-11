Modern Times Coffee Goes Nationwide with Sprouts

SAN DIEGO— We’re immensely excited to announce that our outrageously delicious single-origin and barrel-aged cold brew cans will soon be available all over the United States through a partnership with the excellent folks at Sprouts Farmers Market. We’ve spent years refining our methods of sourcing, roasting, brewing, and canning these spectacles of caffeinated flavor-magic, and we could not be more pleased to see them hitting the national marketplace at peak excellence.

“Our partnership with the Sprouts team has been seriously exceptional on a regional level,” said Director of Sales & Marketing Phil MacNitt, “We’re extremely excited to be able to put these world-class coffees on a national stage with a partner who shares our commitment to both the quality and the responsible sourcing of their products.”

Customers at all 330+ Sprouts Farmers Markets should begin seeing a rotating selection of both our single-origin and barrel-aged cold brews on shelves all over the U.S. on the week of August 17th, and we’re thrilled to get them into the hands of both existing fans and uninitiated cold brew aficionados all over the country.

About Modern Times Coffee

Modern Times is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, and culinary wizards that began as a 30bbl production brewery and tasting room in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego in 2013. In addition to our growth in the brewery & restaurant worlds, our coffee program has gone full-on banana pants in the last few years, evolving from a tiny one-person operation to the critically-lauded roasting and cafe program it is today. We obsessively source and roast single-origins, various direct trade beans, innovative blends, and canned cold brew roasted by our team of coffee ninjas on a beautiful 15-kilo Giesen roaster.