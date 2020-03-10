Mother Kombucha Partners With Cascadia Managing Brands

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Mother Kombucha has entered a strategic partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands to enable continued expansion of Mother Kombucha’s delicious, organic kombucha throughout the Southeast. As part of this agreement Cascadia will also support the development and launch of an exciting new product line in the second quarter.

“Cascadia has a wealth of experience building industry leading beverage brands which we will leverage to grow our flagship brand and launch our new products. We look forward to working with Bob and Bill Sipper, and the rest of the Cascadia team, to achieve our mission of putting good back into the world through our healthy, low-sugar beverages.” Said Tonya Donati, Founder and Managing Partner.

“Mother Kombucha’s innovative approach to creating quality beverages which are healthy and delicious has helped them become the fastest growing kombucha brand in Florida. We believe they can build on the Mother Kombucha brand and we are eager to help them with this next phase of their growth.” Added Bob Sipper, President, Cascadia Managing Brands.

About Mother Kombucha

Mother Kombucha brews in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida and is a WBENC Women Owned business. Mother offers eight craft-brewed bottled flavors and ten draft flavors, all of which are certified organic, vegan and kosher. Currently available in over 1,500 locations across Florida, the Southeast and New York. Winner of Creative Loafing’s “Best Kombucha” in 2019 and honored by GrowFL as a “Company to Watch”, Mother Kombucha was named Small Business of the Week by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship in October 2019. Mother Kombucha composts 100% of all food waste with local community gardens and offers workshops in home brewing to promote their belief that everyone should have access to kombucha. To locate the nearest retailer please visit motherkombucha.com/stores.

About Cascadia Managing Brands

Cascadia Managing Brands is a Brand Management company that offers outsourced sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production and logistics assistance. Ramsey, New Jersey based beverage firm Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the food and beverage industry. We are directly responsible for strategies and programs that helped brands leaders become brand leaders. Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter.

Cascadia Managing Brands has over 90+ plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Snapple, PepsiCo, Nabisco, Nantucket Nectars, Carvel, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice, The Switch, Clearly Canadian, Zico, Hint, RealBeanz and many more. Cascadia’s principals were responsible for introducing and distributing food and snack brands including Pirate’s Booty, Dirty Potato Chips, Lindt Chocolate, Droste Chocolate, Toblerone Chocolate, Hot Cha Cha Salsa, Bonne Maman Preserves, Sorrel Ridge Preserves, Old El Paso, Annie’s Salad Dressing, Cardini Salad Dressing and more.

Please visit our Facebook Page at http://www.facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands or our Twitter page at twitter.com/cascadiabrands or Instagram at instagram.com/cascadiamanagingbrands/?hl=en or Linkedin at linkedin.com/company/2062365/

For More Information:

https://www.cascadiafoodbev.com