New Flavors of Nuun Hydration Available for Limited Time Release

SEATTLE— Seattle based clean hydration company Nuun announced the launch of two new limited-edition flavors in their Nuun Sport product family: Kona Cola and Kiwi Strawberry. Available in limited quantities and for a limited time, the flavors will be available nationwide at REI and other premium sports specialty retailers, and available online at nuunlife.com.

The new flavor announcement was initially met with skepticism by long-time Nuun drinkers. Many remembered Kona Cola as an original Nuun flavor which was notably discontinued in 2015. Since then, the flavor gained a small but dedicated cult following online. Because the new flavors were announced on April 1st, some assumed that it was a practical joke played by the company. However, when fans were directed to a dedicated landing page where they were successfully able to purchase tubes of both new flavors the skepticism dissipated and was replaced by general enthusiasm.

Nuun CEO Kevin Rutherford shed light on the decision to rerelease Kona Cola in conjunction with new flavor, Kiwi Strawberry: “We had known for quite some time that there was a group of Kona Cola enthusiasts still active and vocal about requesting the return of the flavor. When working with our product creation team to create Kiwi Strawberry for a limited release I asked about the possibility of revisiting the Kona Cola concept with a clean ingredient formula. I am thrilled with the results and I can’t wait to share the new Kona Cola formula with the world.”

The reason for the original discontinuing of Nuun’s Kona Cola flavor was, in part, because the original formula was not vegan and contained artificial dyes. When Rutherford joined Nuun in 2013 he made a commitment to eliminate all artificial ingredients from Nuun’s product lines and make the company’s products 100% vegan. Eventually this policy spelled the end for the original Kona Cola.

Now the flavor makes its triumphant return to the Nuun Sport lineup alongside the brand-new Kiwi Strawberry flavor. But, the Nuun website is clear in saying “Just like summer, these flavors are only here for a short time” so it’s unclear if everyone who wants to sample these two flavors will get the chance.

About Nuun Hydration

Nuun is a hydration company with a mission to inspire more movement. Nuun electrolyte tablets and powders provide functional hydration products optimized for exercise, daily health, travel, immune support and rest. Clean and Non-GMO Project verified ingredients, a refreshing taste and low sugar make Nuun a favorite amongst active consumers. Nuun products, like their tablets in their distinctive, colorful tubes, are convenient to carry and add to water, and are better for the environment than traditional bottled sports drinks. Consumers adding Nuun tablets to their reusable water bottles helped save the shipping of over 100 million pounds of water in 2018 alone. 15-year-old Nuun is the #1 selling sports drink supplement brand in running, cycling, outdoor and natural foods stores. The Seattle based company’s culture and mission have been recognized by Outside Magazine, who named Nuun to its’ 2017, 2018 and 2019 ‘Best Places to Work’ lists.