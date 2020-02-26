Nutpods Names Two New Sales Directors

SEATTLE, Wash. — Susan Heiser joins nutpods as Sales Director, Natural and will leverage her significant experience with emerging brands to lead nutpods’ continued expansion into the Natural Channel. Most recently, Susan was the Director of National Sales at Caveman Foods and prior to that was the National Director of Sales at the Forager Project. She was also part of the founding team at Evolution Fresh that was ultimately acquired by Starbucks Corporation.

Tom LaVacca will lead nutpods’ continued development of the Western Conventional channel as the Sales Director, West. Most recently Tom led the sales efforts for Western conventional accounts at Challenge Diary where he was a Regional Sales Manager. Prior to Challenge, Tom worked at Acosta/ Natural Specialty Sales in a variety of leadership roles.

“I am so grateful to have Susan and Tom join the nutpods sales team to continue to accelerate this exciting journey we are all on. I know they will add tremendous value to both the nutpods team and our respected retailer partnerships. The development of this brand continues at an amazing pace as more consumers discover the taste, texture and performance of our products and I am certain the best is yet to come!” said Edward McDonald, VP of Sales at nutpods.

About nutpods

nutpods is the first food brand from Green Grass Foods Inc., an independent, natural foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to introducing dairy-free products from plant-based ingredients. Introduced in 2015, nutpods has quickly found a loyal consumer base with Whole30, paleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian consumers who appreciate a high quality, plant-based creamer in their coffee and tea, and as a versatile unsweetened ingredient in sweet and savory recipes. nutpods is sold at retail locations nationwide as well as online. Visit www.nutpods.com for more information.

