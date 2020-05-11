Nutpods Teams Up With Independent Coffee Shops on National Nurses Day

BELLEVUE, Wash.– In preparation for National Nurses Day on May 6, nutpods is teaming up with independent coffee shops around the country to provide free coffee and a carton of nutpods for nurses, medical professionals, and front line responders across the country. This follows a national care worker outreach program that nutpods launched soon after the Coronavirus hit Washington state, where their headquarter office is located.

Starting in mid-March, nutpods began donating cases of product to hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities to support their long hours and commitment to helping their communities through COVID-19. To date, nutpods has donated over 5,200 units of product to approximately 300 locations. “At nutpods, one of our pillars is Community and I’m so proud of our team for living up to that by supporting our medical communities during this crisis,” said Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. Her team set up a donation request form on nutpods.com and leveraged their online community to encourage people to nominate family and friends. “It’s a simple act of kindness that has provided some much-needed smiles in a tough time. The responses we have received are overwhelmingly positive,” says Senior Manager of Digital, Helen Joel. “Reading through the different stories of courage and dedication I am so happy nutpods is able to support them in some small way.”

Following this effort, the company wanted to find a way to support not just care workers, but also local coffee shops that have seen significant decreases in daily foot traffic. Utilizing their brand ambassador program, the nutpodSquad, the company leaned on their most loyal fans to find coffee shops around the country that needed support. “nutpodSquad members understand their local communities and where the needs are. They have been great partners in selecting cafes around the country that we wouldn’t normally be able to connect with on such a personal level,” said Affiliates & Ambassadors Project Manager Lydia Lee. nutpods is gifting a free coffee along with a carton of their dairy-free creamers for the coffee shop’s visitors in the medical field.

To find out more about #nutpodsForNurses and locate participating coffee shops, please visit this page.

About nutpods

nutpods is the first food brand from Green Grass Foods Inc., an independent, natural foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to introducing dairy-free products from plant-based ingredients. Introduced in 2015, nutpods has quickly found a loyal consumer base with Whole30, paleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian consumers who appreciate a high quality, plant-based creamer in their coffee and tea, and as a versatile unsweetened ingredient in sweet and savory recipes. nutpods is sold at retail locations nationwide as well as online. Visit nutpods.com for more information.

For More Information

