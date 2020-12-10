Nutpods Upsizes Its Dairy-Free Creamers Nationwide

Bellevue, Wash. – nutpods, the best-selling, zero-sugar line of dairy-free creamers, will upsize its current refrigerated products from 16 oz. to 25.4 oz. in the coming months at most major retailers nationwide. This upsizing reflects a broad shift in the plant-based category to larger format cartons. The brand currently sells four core refrigerated SKUs, French Vanilla, Original, Caramel, and Hazelnut, as well as seasonal favorites Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha in a 16 oz. (1 pint) carton.

“This change is driven by shifting shopping habits,” said VP of Marketing Patrick Coyle. “Consumers are making fewer, larger shopping trips and we found they were buying more than one carton of nutpods per trip.” nutpods’ pints are currently the fastest growing products at retail in their category and the brand does not expect that velocity to slow as the carton grows. They will be supporting this change with a multi-channel consumer outreach “more to pour” campaign.

“A larger size helps both the consumer and the retailer, making better use of limited refrigerated shelf space and providing our fans a better value,” said Madeline Haydon, the Founder of CEO of nutpods. “It also reflects our commitment to limiting post-consumer waste as the only part of our packaging that uses plastic is the cap; one recycled cap is better than two.”

Retailers leading the charge to upsize include Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Target. The 25.4oz are already carried at 800+ Walmart stores nationwide in French Vanilla and Hazelnut flavors.

