Oatly Announces Einride Partnership to Bring Sustainability to Commercial Transport

SWEDEN– Einride, a Swedish technology company that designs and develops technology for freight mobility, announced today that it will be partnering with Oatly, the original oat drink company, to transition to a sustainable transport solution with all-electric vehicles in the Swedish market. The partnership will commence in Q4 of 2020 in Sweden, making Oatly one of the world’s first companies to electrify transportation on commercial routes.

With electric trucks, Einride will support the transport of Oatly’s finished oat-based products from their production facilities in Sweden, to intermediate destinations within the market. Oatly will also make use of the Einride Freight Mobility Platform to track and manage shipments in real-time, visualize shipping volume, distance driven, and associated emissions to reduce future costs and carbon impact from shipments.

Oatly is known around the world for challenging the food industry and driving necessary change toward more sustainable food consumption and production.

“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do and we are committed to driving change across the food industry through embracing new sustainable solutions in every area of our business. Electrical transportation is a key part of our Supply Chain strategy globally and on these routes, we will be reducing our carbon footprint by 87 percent. So naturally we are super-excited at exploring this new opportunity with Einride” says Simon Broadbent, Supply Chain Director at Oatly.

As a leader in the transition to smart, electrified, and autonomous freight mobility, Einride shares the same values of challenging the status quo to create a more sustainable world, making the partnership a perfect fit.

“Road freight transport as it currently exists is a system that drastically needs to change. Nearly 7 percent of global CO2 emissions come from this road freight, a figure that will only increase if we do not switch to more sustainable solutions like Einride’s Freight Mobility Platform, which enables both a sustainable business and environment. We are proud to grow our intelligent movement alongside Oatly, a pioneer in sustainable food production,” says Robert Falck, CEO and Founder of Einride.

For more information on Einride and its sustainable, autonomous, and freight management solutions, visit: www.einride.tech/news.

About Einride

Einride is a Swedish technology company that develops and provides freight transport solutions based on electric and autonomous vehicles. It was founded in 2016 by Robert Falck, Linnéa Kornehed and Filip Lilja, and became the world’s first company to operate an autonomous, all-electric freight vehicle on a commercial route on a public road.

Recently, the company launched the Einride Mobility Platform, a transport execution system for autonomous, electric and traditional road transportation. With the platform, customers can use real-time information and actionable insights to implement sustainable, cost-efficient and high performing transport logistics.

About Oatly

Oatly is a world leader in the global sustainability movement, promoting the benefits of plant-based eating from both a nutritional and sustainability standpoint in order to create positive societal change.

The company was founded in the 1990s and is based on original scientific research from Lund University. Today the company offers a broad range of nutritious and sustainable oat-based products which utilize a patented enzyme technology that copies nature’s own process and turns fiber-rich oats into nutritional liquid food designed specifically for humans.

Oatly currently employs 510 people throughout Europe, North America and Asia with global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and regional offices in New York, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Shanghai and Hong Kong.