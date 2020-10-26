Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. EDT: Talk Design Trends In the Age of COVID-19

We’re looking for about a dozen entrepreneurs and other workers in the food and beverage business to join a live Office Hours taping on Friday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. EDT. We’ve got a great panel on hand, including trendologist Kara Nielsen, who is the director of food and beverage insights with WGSN, David Lemley, the president of branding firm Retail Voodoo, and Flashpoint Strategy Consulting founder Kate Ruffing.

This discussion will focus on the ways that brand design has been influenced — for good or ill — by the tumultuous events of the past 8 months: COVID-19, social and societal turmoil, changes to retailing and D2C environments, and the growth and emergence of new branding conventions that have been derided as “Blands.”

This is a great talk for companies that are thinking about the look of their packaging and labels, who are thinking about the overall positioning of the visual aspects of their products, or who want to match their innovations with their brand design.

The Office Hours audience will get to have a front-row, interactive seat and have the opportunity to question the panel on everything from nuts-and-bolts questions about design to a deep exploration of branding trends for food and beverage companies.

To join the audience, please reach out to jlandis@bevnet.com or feel free to submit questions in advance ahead of the taping as well.

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers, retailers, and distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.