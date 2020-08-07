Office Hours: Corporate VC During Covid-19 with General Mills, Pepsi, Diageo

The state of strategic venture units during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will be explored during Office Hours on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET when our guests will be the John Haugen, Heidi Dillon Otto, and Daniel Grubbs, the leaders, respectively, of 301 INC (General Mills), Distill Ventures North America (Diageo) and PepsiCo Ventures Group.

The three executives will share insights and lessons drawn from the experience of their portfolio brands during the pandemic, both with regard to those companies’ challenges and the ways they have operated to overcome them. They will also discuss their views on entrepreneurial brands’ best practices when it comes to overcoming surprise roadblocks and the kinds of strengths and weaknesses developing companies have shown in recent months.

Haugen, Otto, and Grubbs will also discuss the current outlook and past record for corporate accelerators and VCs, giving viewers a snapshot of the kinds of relationships that they can expect with regard to these much-discussed strategic partnerships.

Participate in the livestream! Office Hours viewers are encouraged to submit questions before and during the show, and will be invited to join the discussion live. It’s an unprecedented chance to get insights and guidance from experienced executives with regard to business challenges facing food and beverage businesses.

Daniel leads the PepsiCo Ventures Group with the aim of identifying, securing, and nurturing PepsiCo’s partnerships with emerging Food & Beverage companies. The Ventures Group mission is to champion the founders vision while also supporting PepsiCo’s transformation and long term market position. Previously, Daniel helped lead PepsiCo’s Premium Beverage/Emerging Brands division, encompassing Naked Juice, IZZE, O.N.E. Coconut Water, and KeVita.

Heidi brings 20 years of expertise in the natural & organic beverage and food categories. As a seasoned brand marketer and innovation strategist, she has led several start-up companies from inception through launch and in-market success. She brings general management expertise combined with a passion and particular focus on lifestyle brand authenticity, consumer and trade marketing connectivity and product innovation development

John has an undergrad degree from St. Olaf College, his MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and is a 25-year veteran at General Mills. He has held a variety of leadership positions, focusing on marketing, general management and health & wellness strategy. He was also instrumental in the creation of 301 INC in 2012. As a leader of 301 INC, John is always interested in seeing the possibilities. He has built a team focused on looking for great, new business opportunities – ones that when the passion, skill and agility of the entrepreneur are combined with the capabilities of General Mills are sure to create breakthrough innovation and positive change.

Office Hours is an exclusive show for subscribers of BevNET and NOSH. Subscribe today and tune in every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET to hear from industry experts and get your questions answered.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this live video series. Please send inquiries to sales@bevnet.com

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers retailers, distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.