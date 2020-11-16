Oh Hi Beverages To Debut Budtender’s Reserve Line Of THC Drinks

DURANGO, Colo. — Oh Hi Beverages will release two of their five new 100mg THC drinks in coming weeks. This new line, coined Budtender’s Reserve, of sharable bottles of high-dosage cannabis beverages will be available in recreational Colorado dispensaries.

Oh Hi’s low-dosage THC seltzers have now been on the market since 2018. In response to budtender requests, Oh Hi has decided this is the perfect drinkable to complement their other seltzer lines and serve their budtender community.

These drinkables are made for experienced cannabis connoisseurs. Crafted with water soluble RIPPLE THC, these 100mg beverages help drinkers feel effectiveness more quickly, with high bioavailability and absorption as fast as 15 minutes. With consistent and reliable dosing, consumers are able to accurately gauge their tolerance levels and choose their optimal number of servings.

The first two flavors of Budtender’s Reserve will be announced in coming weeks. For more information about Oh Hi Beverages or the latest additions to their portfolio, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

About Oh Hi Beverages

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.

