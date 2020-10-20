Oh Hi CBD Seltzer Now Available In Michigan Through Oath Distributing

DETROIT, Mich. — The Oh Hi Beverages CBD seltzer line is now available across Michigan through Oath Distributing.

Find Oh Hi’s line of CBD seltzers, which includes Pomegranate, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Ginger Basil Limeade flavors, at Michigan’s independent retailers and high-end groceries in the Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids areas.

These seltzers contain 15mg of fast-acting flavorless CBD isolate and only up to 25 calories per serving. They are available in canned 12-ounce 4-packs.

“Michigan has a rapidly expanding cannabis market with consumer education on the rise,” said John Lynch, the Director of Operations at Oh Hi Beverages. “We feel like Oath Distribution is a great partner to help get the brand out in this exciting space.”

Oh Hi Beverages CBD seltzers are currently distributed in Southwest Colorado through the Ska Brewing distribution network, on Colorado’s Front Range through Two Six Craft Distributors, and in Los Angeles through a distribution incubator. They are also available for purchase online. Oh Hi’s THC line is only available at dispensaries in Colorado via LeafLink.

For more information about Oh Hi Beverages and its growing distribution footprint, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com. Contact sales@ohhibev.com with distribution inquiries.

About Oh Hi Beverages

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.

About Oath Distributing

Oath Distributing is a Detroit area craft beverage distributor who, since 2018, has been providing Michigan with an outstanding selection of beer, cider, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages from independent producers. Founded by Aaron Tyrell and Beth Regan, Oath is built on two decades of experience in the craft beer industry and a commitment to building strong, equitable relationships with retailers and suppliers alike to help them thrive in the Michigan market. For more information, visit oathdistributing.com.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/oh-hi-michigan