OLIPOP Introduces Limited Edition “Blackberry Vanilla” Flavor

Oakland, Calif. – OLIPOP, the California-based soda brand that is challenging what Americans should expect a natural soda to taste like and do for them, is introducing another delicious flavor in time for the holiday season: OLIPOP Blackberry Vanilla.

Offering a taste and mood inspired by blackberry cobbler fresh from the oven, and gooey homemade jams made from the dark purple berry, OLIPOP Blackberry Vanilla artfully blends blackberry juice with tangy citrus and the warmth and comfort of vanilla, to create a worthy addition to the brand’s diverse line up of nostalgically flavored sodas.

The new limited-edition flavor is available exclusively on www.drinkolipop.com starting December 3rd, 2020. A case of one dozen 12 fl oz. cans is priced at $35.99.

OLIPOP Blackberry Vanilla has just 5 grams of natural sugar, 10 grams of fiber, 50 calories per 12 fl oz serving, and contains one-third of recommended daily fiber.

“Our customers from around the US have been asking us for a blackberry flavor,” says OLIPOP co-founder and formulator Ben Goodwin, who creates OLIPOP flavors based on memories of foods and flavors from his childhood, informed by his deep personal interest in food science and the benefits of good digestive health.

“As a kid, we lived in a house with this gigantic blackberry bush in the backyard,” remembers Goodwin. “I’d pick them fresh and eat way too many, or make blackberry pies with my mom. In my 20s, whenever I went hiking, I’d stop at wild blackberry bushes and enjoy picking and eating them straight off the plant. Today, when I hike in and around Santa Cruz, I often walk past blackberry shrubs and they bring back fond memories.”

OLIPOP Blackberry Vanilla is the breakout soda brand’s seventh flavor and is also a seasonal, limited-edition flavor. “We love creating new flavors that invite people to trade their regular soda for a can of OLIPOP,” says Goodwin. “We do it with fun, familiarity and function, and like to rotate the variety of flavors we offer to keep OLIPOP’s choices truly interesting.”

All OLIPOP flavors combine the benefits of botanicals, plant fiber and prebiotics to create a refreshing soda experience that supports digestive health.

https://drinkolipop.com/