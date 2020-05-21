Pacific Foods Introduces Organic Reduced Sugar Oat Original Beverage

TUALATIN, Ore.– Consumers looking to avoid dairy and minimize their sugar intake will enjoy the silky texture and mild flavor of Pacific Foods’ new Organic Reduced Sugar Oat Original Plant-Based Beverage. This latest variety boasts the same deliciously creamy consistency as Pacific’s Organic Original and Vanilla Oat flavors with 80% less sugar – only 3 grams of sugar per serving derived from the natural sweetness of oats.

A plant-based beverage innovator, Pacific Foods debuted its first oat-based dairy-free beverage in 1996, and today offers the widest selection of plant-based beverages on the market. With nearly 30 varieties in all including almond, cashew, hazelnut, hemp, coconut and soy, Pacific is eager to give loyal fans of its existing oat beverage line the new lower sugar option they crave.

“Pacific has crafted an extensive line of plant-based beverages to fit consumers unique dietary needs and flavor preferences,” said Kari Davis, Pacific Foods Plant-Based Beverage brand manager. “Oat is bringing a lot of new customers into the category who are looking for delicious alternatives to dairy milk. Our new Organic Reduced Sugar Oat is perfect for those looking for a mild, creamy oat taste to use in anything from smoothies to baked goods.”

When Pacific first introduced Organic Oat, it was a refreshing alternative for dairy-free beverage drinkers, but not as widely popular as Soy or Almond. Since then, oat beverages have surged in global popularity with data from the Good Food Institute and Plant Based Foods Association showing U.S. sales of oat beverages increased by868 percent in 2019 alone.

As with all Pacific Foods beverages, Organic Reduced Sugar Oat Original is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and carrageenan-free. Additionally, the new great-tasting variety provides non-dairy drinkers with a good source of calcium and Vitamin D, along with 4 grams of nourishing protein per 8-ounce serving. Pacific’s beverages are packaged in convenient non-BPA shelf-stable, recyclable cartons, requiring no refrigeration until after opening. Consumers can initially find the newest variety at select online retailers before rolling out to natural food stores and conventional grocers across the country beginning this summer for an SRP of $2.99-$3.99 per 32 oz. carton.

About Pacific Foods

Founded in 1987 in Tualatin, Ore., Pacific Foods is dedicated to inspiring people to know more about their food, where it comes from and how it’s grown by delivering delicious, all-natural and organic foods made with respect for land, animals and people. Pacific Foods offers a wide variety of all natural and organic food and beverages including soups, broths, bone broths and plant-based beverages. The company’s products are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada in mainstream grocery and natural food stores. For more information, visitwww.pacificfoods.com.