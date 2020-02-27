Positive Beverage Debuts October 365 Breast Cancer Awareness Platform

LOS ANGELES — Positive Beverage, including co-founder Kelly Dodd (Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Orange County”), announced today the launch of their newest flavor addition to the Positive Beverage roster, Prickly Pear Lemonade along with their new philanthropic initiative to help raise breast cancer awareness year round, October 365. The new flavor and campaign will debut at Natural Products Expo West — the world’s largest natural, organic and healthy products trade show — held March 4-6, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

“As my grandmother Harriet Weiss lost her life in the battle, I witnessed first-hand the devastation it causes to those diagnosed, their families and even the surrounding community,” said co-founder Zach Muchnick. “Breast cancer affects women beyond the month of October, so I coined the phrase and platform, October 365. Austin Johnston from AKJOHNSTON Group formulated the Prickly Pear Lemonade flavor ensuring it provided the vitamins and calcium we’re known to deliver in a zero calorie, lightly carbonated, healthy beverage to support such an important cause that also delivers beyond everyone’s expectation.”

With a vision to create the world’s most compelling company capable of changing attitudes, lives and ultimately the world through healthy hydration, October 365 will change the way we view philanthropy and support those in need. Cementing their commitment to the cause, Positive Beverage will be making a $20,000 donation and also donating a portion of the proceeds for each Prickly Pear Lemonade sold to breast cancer research. Through October 365, Positive Beverage will increase awareness beyond breast cancer awareness month of October and raise much needed funds for breast cancer research 365 days a year.

“One out of seven women will get breast cancer,” Dodd said. “One of my good friends is lucky to be alive, she called the experience humbling and crippling. The devastating disease gave her perspective on what’s truly important, and anything we can do through research to help find a cure is truly a matter of life and death.”

Positive Beverage has 110% of all added vitamins, healthy potassium electrolytes and strength-building Calcium in a zero calorie, thirst-quenching experience. All Positive Beverage varieties are sugar-free and contain no artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives.

Positive Beverage can be found in Target retail locations throughout California and Colorado, as well as at Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, Fairway Markets and select locations throughout the United States in addition to Amazon.com and the companies online store. Prickly Pear Lemonade will be available summer 2020 through a select number of retail partners while expanding the products availability to all retail partners currently carrying Positive Beverage beginning October 2020. To inquire about carrying Prickly Pear Lemonade please contact Sales@PositiveBeverage.com

About Positive Beverage

Positive Beverage was founded on the promise to fuel everyone’s day with better ingredients that taste great and have enough essential vitamins to get you through! With the flip of a tab, you’ll open a naturally flavored, lightly carbonated beverage packed with their perfect combination of 110% added vitamins, healthy Potassium electrolytes and strength-building Calcium in a zero calorie, thirst-quenching experience great for the entire family. All Positive Beverage varieties are sugar-free and contain no artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives. For more information, please visit PositiveBeverage.com and follow POSITIVE BEVERAGE on Facebook (/PositiveBev), Instagram (/PositiveBeverage), and Twitter (/PositiveBeverage)