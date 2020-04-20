Rebel Coast Expands Product Line to Include Sparkling Wine and Seltzers

LOS ANGELES— Rebel Coast, a California-based creator of cannabis-infused beverages, announced today the launch of five new products including sparkling wine and seltzers. The brand’s existing products, a sauvignon blanc and rosé, now boast a new, refreshed brand look and feel in sleek and ready-to-drink, easy-to-carry cans.

The company behind the world’s first cannabis-infused wine is unleashing its fast-acting formula that made Sauvage, its inaugural product, a household name into a variety of new options. Rebel Coast’s existing Sauvage and Pink Passion beverages will now also be offered in sparkling blends and the Rebel Coast portfolio will expand to include three bubbly seltzers in Black Cherry, Lemon Lime and Mixed Berry flavors. Each 12 ounce product will contain 10mg of THC.

“All of our new products bring people the same delicious, low calorie, alcohol-alternative they have come to love and expect from Rebel Coast,” said Rebel Coast CEO Josh Lizotte. “Our goal is to become the go-to house of cannabis-infused beverages, and these new innovations are absolutely a step in the right direction. We will continue to be bold and curate a memorable experience for our customers– it is the customer experience that we hold sacred.”

Rebel Coast was founded with the goal of introducing tried and true beverage formats to a new generation of consumers, by combining cannabis and fun flavors with a rebellious and adventurous brand spirit. By releasing updated packaging formats and flavors, the new products from Rebel Coast offer something for every cannabis enthusiast.

“While the taste, flavors and packaging may be different, the experience is the same. About ten minutes into drinking a can, you are likely to experience the desired effect,” said Priestley Pring, Rebel Coast’s Director of Marketing. “Rebel Coast fans can be assured that the new products are just what you’d expect from us – beverages designed for the rebellious spirit that never sacrifice on taste, quality or consistency.”

“We want to create products that do more than just ‘get you high,'” said Lizotte. “We want all Rebel Coast beverages to accompany and enhance the good moments in life.”

The products will be available by May 15, 2020 in select dispensaries across California and through on-demand services via RebelCoast.com. Suggested retail price is $8.00 per can.

About Rebel Coast

When cannabis became legal in California, Rebel Coast was one of the first companies to create a reliable method of effectively removing alcohol from wine and infusing it with cannabis’ active ingredients, while maintaining taste and quality. Rebel Coast’s first cannabis-infused beverage, a sauvignon blanc called Sauvage, was born in 2017. The brand has since expanded to include other cannabis-infused beverages including sparkling sauvignon blanc, sparkling rosé and a line of seltzers. For more information about Rebel Coast, please visit rebelcoast.com.