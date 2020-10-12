RISE Brewing Co. and FOX Sports Help Fans Start Saturday Strong During the 2020 College Football Season

NEW YORK– Football is back in action and to ensure that college football fans are properly fueled to start Saturday strong, RISE Brewing Co., the nitro cold brew company, is teaming up with FOX Sports for the 2020 college football season. Through October 31st, fans are encouraged to fuel up for the BIG NOON KICKOFF pregame show on FOX with a RISE nitro cold brew and enter the RISE x FOX Sports Release Your Roar sweepstakes.

“RISE Brewing Co. has always been committed to keeping consumers and athletes fueled through our long standing partnerships with USA Surfing & Climbing,” said Melissa Kalimov, RISE Brewing Co. COO. “To continue in that tradition, this year, we’re working with FOX Sports to run a co-branded sweepstakes, “Start Saturday Strong, Release Your Roar,” where each week participants will have the opportunity to win unique prizes.”

In addition to the co-branded sweepstakes, FOX Sports will be running a TV promotion throughout the month of October and RISE Brewing Co. will display co-branded shelves in select retailers, giving customers a chance to grab a RISE Brewing Co. cold brew coffee ahead of BIG NOON KICKOFF, airing Saturdays at 10:00 AM ET on FOX.

The RISE Brewing Co. x FOX Sports sweepstakes will run from October 1 – 31. Anyone interested in entering the co-branded sweepstakes can enter here: www.releaseyourroarsweepstakes.com.

For media inquiries and sample requests, please contact press@risebrewingco.com / or call or text Alex Luckey at 610-781-6801.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Release Your Roar Sweepstakes begins on 10/1/20 at 12:01 a.m. PT and ends on 10/25/20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Sweepstakes consists of 4 individual Entry Periods. Entries will roll over to subsequent Entry Periods, if any. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States & D.C., who are at least 18 years of age and the age of legal majority in their state of primary residence at time of entry. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. See Official Rules at http://www.releaseyourroarsweepstakes.com/Rules for eligibility/ restrictions/ Entry Periods/ prize descriptions and complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: FOX Sports Interactive Media, LLC. The Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy is located at http://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy.

About RISE Brewing Co.

RISE Brewing Co. brews nitro cold-brew coffee kegs and shelf-stable cans for grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants, and cafes. Our flagship, award-winning Original Black coffee is organic, non-GMO Project Verified, non-dairy and 0 calories. Think a super light, refreshing stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head. An infusion of nitrogen gives RISE its distinctive, creamy cascade. We also have a line of organic dairy and non-dairy lattes — including our multi-award-winning Oat Milk Latte, and Oat Milk Mocha.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing FOX Corporation’s wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports’ digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Additionally, FOX Sports and social broadcasting platform, Caffeine jointly own Caffeine Studios which creates exclusive eSports, sports and live entertainment content. Also included in FOX Sports’ portfolio are FOX’s interests in joint-venture business Big Ten Network, a licensing and commercial relationship with The Stars Group that created the FOX Bet sports betting platform and the FOX Sports Super 6 free-to-play game, and a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

For More Information:

https://risebrewingco.com/