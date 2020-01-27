ROAR Organic Welcomes Mark Nino as Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK— ROAR Organic, the USDA Organic, low-calorie, low-sugar electrolyte beverage with antioxidants and B-vitamins, has announced that Mark Nino has been appointed Vice President of Sales. Utilizing more than 20 years of consumer-packaged goods experience in the food and beverage industry, Nino will own the development of key strategic growth plans, management of major retailers and distributors, as well as expand sales initiatives for the lifestyle brand, ensuring ROAR Organic’s success in 2020 and beyond. Nino will be partnering with President & COO, Bart Silvestro and CMO, Eric Berniker, to deliver on founder Roly Nesi’s brand vision.

As a veteran in sales for consumer-packaged goods, Nino joins ROAR after serving as Vice President of Sales for Chef’s Cut Real Jerky Co. where he successfully grew the brand into a top competitor within the meat snack category. Prior to Chef’s Cut Real Jerky Co., Nino held senior roles at glaceau vitaminwater and smartwater, which was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company, and at Popchips, where he helped grow the brand from $3 million in sales to more than $65 million.

“As we have worked to build and structure the perfect team from top to bottom over the last 12 months, we felt the one key missing component was a great sales leader,” said Roly Nesi, CEO and Founder of ROAR Organic. “After Mark’s consistent success in leading high-performing sales teams for top food and beverage brands, we are thrilled to announce him as a new addition to our team as we position ourselves to have a record-breaking 2020.”

ROAR Organic is on a mission to fuel and empower the female millennial hustler with products that meet the demands of their lifestyle and are aligned with today’s high quality and clean ingredient standards. ROAR Organic is certified USDA Organic with 2g or less of sugar per serving with[EB1] electrolytes, antioxidants and b-vitamins while being free of gluten, soy, artificial sweeteners and preservatives. ROAR Organic received their first institutional funding of $5.6 million in early 2019, allowing the brand to grow tremendously with 250% growth in traditional channels during the calendar year. In 2019, the brand launched its first digital brand campaign, ROAR Models, as well as announced a new way to roar with the launch of its Electrolyte Infusion Powder Sticks. In 2020, ROAR Organic is expected to receive more than 3,500 new doors of distribution with the potential to reach an incremental 10,000.

ROAR Organic is rooted in the principle of clean hydration, offering a healthy, low-sugar option that embraces the lifestyle, individuality and authenticity of today’s health-conscious millennial hustlers. With only 10 calories and 2g of organic cane sugar or less per serving, ROAR Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success – electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR is also non-GMO, gluten free, soy free, vegan and available in six delicious flavors – Mango Clementine, Georgia Peach, Blueberry Acai, Cucumber Watermelon, Strawberry Coconut and Pineapple Mint. ROAR Organic can be found at Safeway, HEB, Wegman’s, Target, Walgreen’s, 7-Eleven as well as other quality retailers. ROAR Organic Electrolyte Powder Sticks are available in three flavors: Blueberry Acai, Cucumber Watermelon, and Mango Clementine and are sold on Amazon and RoarOrganic.com.