Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Announces National Availability At Sprouts Farmers Market

BOULDER, Colo.– Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, a beverage company producing crisp and refreshing, function-forward kombucha, has announced national availability of Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha products at Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing natural food retailers in the country. Rollout to 348 stores is scheduled to be complete in early June, including placement in the grab-and-go sets of all stores.

Sprouts Farmers Market has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. Rooted in farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering an innovative grocery model that offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer.

“Sprouts has done an exceptional job of establishing themselves as an approachable leader in healthy living, reaching a demographic of shoppers who seek natural products at true value,” said Melissa Hauser, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. “We are grateful and thrilled about this new partnership with Sprouts, and excited to join them on their mission.”

Rowdy Mermaid recently completed its second and final tranche of its Series A investment, bringing total gross proceeds to $7 million. With projected triple-digit sales growth in 2020, the brand will continue to support national retail expansion.

The company’s newest flavor, Watermelon Bloom, in addition to other favorites like Lion’s Root, Savory Peach, Strawberry Tonic, and Alpine Lavender, will be available in individual, 100% recyclable, 12-ounce cans in June 2020. Additional promotions will be available via the Sprouts mobile coupons app.

About Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha combs the planet in search of inspired and powerful ingredients, creating flavors centered around the healthful benefits of functional botanicals, roots and mushrooms. Paying homage to kombucha tradition by crafting with creativity and passion, we rely on science to ensure our brews are always verifiably low in sugar and alcohol. Proudly headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, our products are currently available across 45 states and DC, including partners Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, King Soopers and The Fresh Market. For more information on where to buy our kombucha, please visitrowdymermaid.com or follow onFacebook,Instagram andTwitter.